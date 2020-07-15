Philomath Community Services: Philomath sustains our community

The greater Philomath area delivers so much to be grateful for in this very challenging situation we find ourselves in.
As board president of Philomath Community Services, I extend my gratitude for everyone who helped in any way to keep us going and for so many aspects of Philomath in sustaining our community and our lives.
The immediate and immense generosity of the citizens of Philomath and Benton County as a whole, have been stupendously outstanding! Gift cards from College United Methodist Church, partnerships with the school lunch program, United Way, Linn Benton Food Share, and Philomath Community Foundation have been extremely helpful in stabilizing and sustaining us in our charitable endeavors at PCS. That’s to name only a few organizations. So many individuals have stepped up to help us out as well.
PCS has sought ways to get the word out about the Philomath Food Bank and the Philomath Community Gleaners. We didn’t miss a beat with our food programs during our stay-at-home measures. More recently June’s Kids Kloset reopened for limited service at the door.
Trying to maintain a safe work space, while providing food and clothing to clients has been our ongoing goal. There’s probably a lot of folks out there in our service area who could use a monthly emergency food box, or clothing for their children. Please know that we want to help over the long run.
In the meantime, Lupe’s Community Garden has seen an increase in interest and volunteer help in preparing and planting the garden. Now our harvests are showing up at the Food Bank and at the new Philomath Farmers’ Market on Sundays. I’m so grateful for all of this.
On a more personal note, I’ve been appreciating some basic truths. Stress is very tiring.
On March 13, early on in the crisis, my husband and I were watching TV when the electricity went out! He told me to look out the window. I expected to see a fallen tree, but it was snowing! A short trip around the neighborhood showed it to be limited, so we still had our running water. I emphasized to my husband that I could live with staying at home for a very long time, given enough stored food, as long as we had electricity and running water.
When the stay-at-home restrictions were first being implemented, I found myself fearing death. I wasn’t ready! I have so many more things to do with my life. But I realized that that was not useful thinking. The best way to deal with this virus is to avoid it, especially since I’m in the vulnerable age group, and even high blood pressure is an underlying health condition. So many wonderful people with unfinished lives have passed on during these stressful months. I mourn for the losses.
It’s important to take some deep breaths once in a while. Relax. Stay calm. Cry if you have to. Focus on what we can control. Pull those weeds! Take a hike! Go camping!
I live in Wren, and so many days I just luxuriate in the wonderful air — the sweet smells and gentle breezes of clean air from the ocean — and the excellent well water source we have. The weather hasn’t been too hot, and I finally got most of my plant starts in the ground. I’m so grateful!
I’m grateful for being retired. My husband and I have a stable, although limited income, so we weren’t hurt by the economic turmoil. We do what we can to help others, as I’m sure there are plenty of folks who don’t have that stability.
What saddens me most in this crisis is not visiting people in person. Three people I knew have passed away since February, and there will be no celebrations of life in a large gathering for some time to come. No dancing, except by Zoom, in our kitchen. We celebrated a family member’s birthday through the window of her facility – thankfully she’s on a main level with a window. My mother-in- law moved in April, and had only a limited amount of furniture she was allowed to take, and no visiting her new place. She can, however, go for walks and go for a drive.
My therapies have continued: my marimba group, Ancient Ways finally started distanced rehearsals, although I have to travel to Lacomb to participate. I game online with family more often, and on my phone. I’ve done some puppeteering by Zoom! And my flower and veggies are growing well!
For the students of Philomath, I’m sure this year will be memorable beyond ordinary times, and I’m confident Philomath will come out of this strong. I hope the young people are being creative about their time and resources — making up stories and writing and drawing their own masterpieces for this strange time we’re experiencing as a global community.
I feel better about dealing with the virus. I used to fear I had it every time I sniffled, or had a brief sore throat. Were they allergies? Or is it the virus? Fatigue — a brief cough — or am I just clearing my throat? At first there were no thermometers! What to do!? Testing would be great, but it’s only temporary, and the results may not be accurate. We must resolve to keep diligent in our efforts to keep the virus at bay.
Stay strong, Philomath! As a whole Philomath is sustaining us through this crisis.
Jean Goul serves as president on the Philomath Community Services board of directors. She can be reached at president@philomathcommunityservices.org.
