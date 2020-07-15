Philomath Community Services: Philomath sustains our community

In the meantime, Lupe’s Community Garden has seen an increase in interest and volunteer help in preparing and planting the garden. Now our harvests are showing up at the Food Bank and at the new Philomath Farmers’ Market on Sundays. I’m so grateful for all of this.

On a more personal note, I’ve been appreciating some basic truths. Stress is very tiring.

On March 13, early on in the crisis, my husband and I were watching TV when the electricity went out! He told me to look out the window. I expected to see a fallen tree, but it was snowing! A short trip around the neighborhood showed it to be limited, so we still had our running water. I emphasized to my husband that I could live with staying at home for a very long time, given enough stored food, as long as we had electricity and running water.

When the stay-at-home restrictions were first being implemented, I found myself fearing death. I wasn’t ready! I have so many more things to do with my life. But I realized that that was not useful thinking. The best way to deal with this virus is to avoid it, especially since I’m in the vulnerable age group, and even high blood pressure is an underlying health condition. So many wonderful people with unfinished lives have passed on during these stressful months. I mourn for the losses.