Philomath Schools: Missing the daily hustle, noise of school

On Thursday, March 5, early in the morning, I, along with the faculty and student body of Philomath High School, lined up in the main hallway to send our top-ranked girls’ and boys’ basketball teams off to the state tournament.
The band played the fight song, students and staff clapped and cheered, and players and coaches smiled and waved, eager to get their games underway, eager to bring home trophies — blue ones.
By noon, everything had changed. First, the day’s games were canceled. Shortly after, the tournament was canceled, before it had even begun. For me and everyone back at the school, it was a disappointment. For the players, coaches and their families, it was devastating. No postponement, no wait and see. Canceled. By the next day, the dance team was facing the same reality. The magical seasons were over. Canceled.
Monday came, and we were talking about schools potentially being closed, at least for the week before Spring Break. There was a lot of discussion in classrooms, halls and offices about just how big a problem this COVID-19 thing was. As the week went on, it became clear that things were about to take a turn toward the unexpected.
On Friday, March 13, we said goodbye to our students. I remember telling seniors that I really hoped it wouldn’t be for the last time before graduation. I went home, went to the grocery store, stocked up, then went and hunkered down at home with my family.
Everyone knows the rest of that story. I’m still here. Like so many others, I feel regret about all of the missed opportunities for my students — games not played, prom not danced at, ceremonies and celebrations missed out on. As ASB adviser, I had been looking forward to Homegoing Week, especially the luau party, and making shoyu chicken for the kids — maybe getting the rice and macaroni salad BOTH right this time.
Spring term at a high school is always a time of hope and change — college, driver’s licenses, celebrations — progress and passage on toward goals and next steps. This year, most everything is on pause, and it’s hard to understand when and how we will move forward.
It’s easy to bring to mind all of the opportunities that have been lost, or at least changed. Life at PHS has been integral to me for 25 years. I miss the daily hustle and noise of the school. I miss seeing friends of all ages. I miss games and performances, and even (sometimes) meetings.
On lockdown, though, I’m spending a lot of my time rediscovering and enjoying some important parts of my life that business as usual tends to get in the way of. Despite working to meet the demands of being a distance learning educator, I find that I have time on my hands. I walk my dog several times a day. I cook meals for my family. I do my best to keep my yard looking presentable. My “Honey do” list is shrinking.
Mostly, I’ve slowed down. Now that the oak tree in my front yard has leaves, I sit in my backyard and watch birds and leaves and wind all doing their thing. I plod along with learning guitar. Ironically, for an English teacher, I’m even doing some writing.
Staying at home isn’t easy. Adapting to new routines isn’t always smooth. We are all in the same space, all of the time, and we occasionally step on one another’s toes around the house. Watching the news certainly doesn’t help matters. It’s a lot easier, though, than doing the work that health care workers and first responders, grocery store workers and all the myriad people who are scrambling to keep the world turning.
I’m grateful and indebted to all of those who can’t stay at home and watch leaves blow in the wind. I’m acutely aware of and grateful for my relative privilege. During the last week of school, I shared with my students a sincere wish that the disappointments of this strange spring would be the worst thing that would happen to them over the near future. So far, for me, it has been. That’s how I see it, anyway.
David Dunham is a language arts teacher at Philomath High School and adviser for the Associated Student Body organization on campus. He can be reached at david.dunham@philomath.k12.or.us.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!