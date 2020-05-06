Philomath Schools: Missing the daily hustle, noise of school

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, March 5, early in the morning, I, along with the faculty and student body of Philomath High School, lined up in the main hallway to send our top-ranked girls’ and boys’ basketball teams off to the state tournament.

The band played the fight song, students and staff clapped and cheered, and players and coaches smiled and waved, eager to get their games underway, eager to bring home trophies — blue ones.

By noon, everything had changed. First, the day’s games were canceled. Shortly after, the tournament was canceled, before it had even begun. For me and everyone back at the school, it was a disappointment. For the players, coaches and their families, it was devastating. No postponement, no wait and see. Canceled. By the next day, the dance team was facing the same reality. The magical seasons were over. Canceled.

Monday came, and we were talking about schools potentially being closed, at least for the week before Spring Break. There was a lot of discussion in classrooms, halls and offices about just how big a problem this COVID-19 thing was. As the week went on, it became clear that things were about to take a turn toward the unexpected.