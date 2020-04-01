Philomath Schools: Teachers will meet your child's needs when they return to us

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

• Our district website: www.philomathsd.net has links to a large number of websites that might be of interest to you and your child.

• District employees will be contacting each family at least twice per week to check in and see how they might be able to help families with school work, internet access, food services, mental health services, etc.

• A district employee will be going live on Facebook each evening at 7:30 p.m. to read a bedtime story to students.

• Community members are encouraged to place a teddy bear in a street-facing window so students that are driving or walking by can participate in a school-sponsored scavenger hunt.

• CPS has created a Facebook page where students and families can interact with one another and share all the fun things they’re doing while home.

We know that parents are especially challenged right now and want to assure you that no matter how much schooling you provide your students at home, teachers are going to meet your child’s needs at whatever level they’re at when they return to us. The time you spend together should not be spent stressing over the academic content your child has to accomplish in order to meet some imaginary goal.