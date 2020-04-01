Philomath Schools: Teachers will meet your child's needs when they return to us

As a community we are experiencing an increasingly difficult and unprecedented situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Our local schools, businesses and citizens are extremely challenged by the new “stay home, save lives” expectations.
From the educational perspective, this has completely turned our world upside down.
Before the school closure mandate, educators had high hopes for the remainder of the school year. We were busy planning for the last few months of school and looked forward to our end-of-the-year activities and traditions. Now, we’re faced with an entirely new educational framework.
Our outstanding educators have completely restructured their area of expertise and are now doing all they can to help their students and families from afar.
During this time of uncertainty and change, I personally feel the most important thing we can do for our community is to stay connected in some way. Research indicates that a key component of healthy growth and maturity in primary-aged children is the connections they make with one another. I believe that it is imperative that our children be allowed to interact with one another in some form or another.
In an effort to provide a safe environment for continued connections between students, Philomath educators are working on implementing the following:
• Our district website: www.philomathsd.net has links to a large number of websites that might be of interest to you and your child.
• District employees will be contacting each family at least twice per week to check in and see how they might be able to help families with school work, internet access, food services, mental health services, etc.
• A district employee will be going live on Facebook each evening at 7:30 p.m. to read a bedtime story to students.
• Community members are encouraged to place a teddy bear in a street-facing window so students that are driving or walking by can participate in a school-sponsored scavenger hunt.
• CPS has created a Facebook page where students and families can interact with one another and share all the fun things they’re doing while home.
We know that parents are especially challenged right now and want to assure you that no matter how much schooling you provide your students at home, teachers are going to meet your child’s needs at whatever level they’re at when they return to us. The time you spend together should not be spent stressing over the academic content your child has to accomplish in order to meet some imaginary goal.
I encourage you to use this time to make some lasting memories with your children. Now that we have this gift of precious time, teach your children to bake, to paint, to find joy in reading, to garden, to enjoy nature, to imagine, and to play.
After all, it’s possible they’ll remember this COVID-19 pandemic with fond memories of precious time with their family.
Abby Couture is the principal at Clemens Primary School. She can be reached at Abby.Couture@philomath.k12.or.us.
