Philomath Schools: What to expect this fall with classes

The question I am asked the most is, “What is school going to look like next fall?”
In many ways, the answer to that question is still yet to be defined. What I do know is that on the Tuesday after Labor Day, the facilities and staff of the Philomath School District will be prepared to welcome back all 1,500 students. The how that happens and the where that happens is the part we are all working on and waiting for guidance on.
Throughout the summer, we as a community, state and nation will gain more knowledge on exactly what COVID-19 is and how to safely co-exist with the virus. As we gain that knowledge and experience, the how and when will begin to become more clear to us all.
This summer, we will have staff from all areas and levels working on multiple plans for returning to school. There will be a plan that is all in person, a plan for all virtual and a plan for multiple styles of a combination of those two models. What I can assure to you is that your school district will be ready to provide you with the best model for learning while maintaining safety for our staff and students as a leading concern.
We can all hope that a great scientist or research company clears the way for us by developing a vaccine, but we can all rely on the commitment of our school district to support the highest levels of learning and safety.
It is my hope that all staff, students and community members are able to rest and catch up physically and emotionally this summer ready to create a new norm of excellence in the fall.
David Dunham is a language arts teacher at Philomath High School and adviser for the Associated Student Body organization on campus. He can be reached at david.dunham@philomath.k12.or.us.
