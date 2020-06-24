Religion: A deep dive into the question, 'How are you doing?'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How are you doing?

It's a simple and thoughtful question asked by, and of, each one of us several times a day. In our small, close-knit community, this question is often accompanied by a smile, handshake or hug. We know and truly care about each other!

However, I'm guessing that lately it's been a little harder to answer this question honestly. After all, the last thing we want to do is take up too much of a friend’s time or cause them concern. It’s easier to just answer, “I’m good, and you?”

The truth is, living through the uncertainties of a pandemic has impacted all of us. Some more, some less.

Let’s say you are asked by a friend today, “How are you doing?” This time, though, you are totally truthful. Do you say you are feeling frazzled, fearful, frustrated, irritable, angry, anxious, restless, depressed? Any one of these? Perhaps a combination? Maybe all of them?

If so, you wouldn't be alone in feeling that way. This is the experience of many people right now, and there is a very good reason for it.