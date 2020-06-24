Religion: A deep dive into the question, 'How are you doing?'

How are you doing?
It's a simple and thoughtful question asked by, and of, each one of us several times a day. In our small, close-knit community, this question is often accompanied by a smile, handshake or hug. We know and truly care about each other!
However, I'm guessing that lately it's been a little harder to answer this question honestly. After all, the last thing we want to do is take up too much of a friend’s time or cause them concern. It’s easier to just answer, “I’m good, and you?”
The truth is, living through the uncertainties of a pandemic has impacted all of us. Some more, some less.
Let’s say you are asked by a friend today, “How are you doing?” This time, though, you are totally truthful. Do you say you are feeling frazzled, fearful, frustrated, irritable, angry, anxious, restless, depressed? Any one of these? Perhaps a combination? Maybe all of them?
If so, you wouldn't be alone in feeling that way. This is the experience of many people right now, and there is a very good reason for it.
These are just a few of the most common symptoms of chronic stress. Chronic stress occurs any time we experience emotional pressure, that we have little control over, for a prolonged period of time. Causes of chronic stress include major life changes, unpredictable events, social isolation and uncertainty. Sound familiar?
Compounding things further, many of the activities that normally provide stress relief haven't been possible. Socializing with groups of friends, going to the movies, travel, working out at a gym, sports-related activities and attending church together have been unavailable or drastically altered.
So, how do we respond to chronic stress and overcome its symptoms?
If we Google this question, we discover suggestions that include exercise, reading, painting, spending time outside, journaling, reducing social media time, limiting exposure to news and seeking professional counseling. These suggestions are good and can certainly provide relief. The Bible also offers instruction for navigating times of chronic stress, and contrasts in its approach with the suggestions found through Google. The major difference being the suggestions found through the search engine primarily direct focus to ourselves, while biblical instruction directs our attention towards God and others.
In 1 Peter, the Apostle Peter, a retired fisherman and disciple of Jesus, writes a letter to Christians suffering under the rule of the emperor Nero. In his letter, Peter directs these Christians to respond to the chronic stress they are under by encouraging them to love and serve God through loving and serving others.
Peter points them to a God who is always in control when the world feels out of control. He also points them towards serving others whose needs and stresses were as great as their own. Peter understood that a trusting relationship with God combined with sincere and active love for people is powerfully stress reducing.
Peter’s advice in regards to dealing with chronic stress is to focus on God and others through our prayers, and through loving acts of hospitality and service. Prayer gives us a right perspective. Hospitality and service results in our focus being redirected towards the hurts, needs and celebrations of others. When this happens, we discover that our feelings of being frazzled, fearful, frustrated, irritable, angry, anxious, restless or depressed by outside events and chronic stress greatly diminishes.
Peter learned these truths from the words and example of Jesus. He passed them on to people he cared about and so have I.
I pray that we all might learn to trust God more and extend focused love and care to all those He has placed around us. How are you doing? A little better?
As we learn to trust the character and promises of God, we will know peace.
As we devote ourselves to serving others and extending hospitality, we will have joy. As we learn to look outward in times of chronic stress, we will overcome with love.
Jim Hall serves as senior pastor at Living Faith Community Church. He can be contacted at jim@livingfaithfamily.org.
