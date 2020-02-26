Religion: Bahá’í Faith and betterment of world

It can be easy to become wholly absorbed in the turmoil of daily life, with all of the challenges that arise. Yet it isn’t difficult to find examples that provide optimism towards engaging life in the immediate moment and creating a future that emphasizes diverse relationships with the world and the people within.

One is the Bahá’í Faith; originating in Persia during the mid-19th century before spreading into practice throughout the entire globe. Bahá’ís reside in well over 100,000 localities in virtually every country. About 2,100 indigenous tribes, races and ethnic groups are represented in the Bahá’í community.

The Bahá’í Faith is instituted around the teachings of two divine educators, the Báb and Bahá’ú’lláh. The Báb encouraged spiritual truth with independent hearts in the absence of clergy, dogma and superstitions. This manifests in current practice with the teaching that each individual is responsible for their own search for truth and relationship with God.

Bahá’ú’lláh built on this in envisioning a future that involves humanity operating as one connected family. The writings of Bahá’ú’lláh provide the framework guiding our efforts to create harmonious relationships between people of all genders, races and social classes.