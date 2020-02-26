Religion: Bahá’í Faith and betterment of world

It can be easy to become wholly absorbed in the turmoil of daily life, with all of the challenges that arise. Yet it isn’t difficult to find examples that provide optimism towards engaging life in the immediate moment and creating a future that emphasizes diverse relationships with the world and the people within.
One is the Bahá’í Faith; originating in Persia during the mid-19th century before spreading into practice throughout the entire globe. Bahá’ís reside in well over 100,000 localities in virtually every country. About 2,100 indigenous tribes, races and ethnic groups are represented in the Bahá’í community.
The Bahá’í Faith is instituted around the teachings of two divine educators, the Báb and Bahá’ú’lláh. The Báb encouraged spiritual truth with independent hearts in the absence of clergy, dogma and superstitions. This manifests in current practice with the teaching that each individual is responsible for their own search for truth and relationship with God.
Bahá’ú’lláh built on this in envisioning a future that involves humanity operating as one connected family. The writings of Bahá’ú’lláh provide the framework guiding our efforts to create harmonious relationships between people of all genders, races and social classes.
Their collective teachings emphasize one central principle infused within the spiritual and social realizations of the faith — that all of humanity is created as a single, integrated unit. This concept is articulated in several ways:
• Every human being was created in the spirit of God’s utmost love.
• God gave each person a soul, which has no gender, race, ethnicity or social class.
• When it comes to the diversity of the human race, we can “discern with the eye of oneness His glorious handiwork” and see the beauty in one another.
• Divisions, hierarchies and inequities based on ethnicity, gender or social class are entirely man-made.
• It is up to all of us to remold our relationships, conscious of our oneness.
• We have a twofold moral purpose: to each develop our spiritual qualities as well as collectively contribute to a better world.
A distinguishing feature of the Bahá’í Faith is the absence of priests or clergy within communities. The individual is encouraged to read the teachings and writings then act, after due reflection, in a way that translates these teachings into tangible betterment of the broader world.
The Bahá’í community elects local and national councils, known as spiritual assemblies, that feature collective decision making for the diverse array of questions or community service that each assembly addresses. The active assemblies receive guidance from our international elected governing council, the Universal House of Justice.
An essential component of the faith concerns active, ongoing service to the community; one example being our service project for the benefit of the appearance and visibility of Dale Collins Park on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. However, this commitment to service takes many other facets such as children’s classes or holding unity potluck dinners.
Individual members of the faith are also very active in helping the community through educational outreach involving the outdoor world — ranging from garden events to astronomy. Volunteering provides an essential component for many in Philomath within the physical, social, mental and spiritual realms of life as volunteerism’s benefits are as widely varied as the individuals who contribute their time. The sense of achievement that comes from tangibly contributing our time helps us approach other aspects of life in a healthy and meaningful way.
We invite you to learn more about the Bahá’í Faith by visiting www.bahai.us or calling 800-22-UNITE (800-228-6483). People interested in finding out more about the Philomath Bahá’í community are welcome to contact us via bahai.philomath.secretary@hotmail.com.
Steve McGettigan is with the Philomath assembly of the Baha'i Faith. We can be reached at bahai.philomath.secretary@hotmail.com.