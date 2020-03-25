Religion: ‘From where does my help come?’

Blondin then followed up his first question with another, “Who will get in the wheelbarrow while I cross again to the Canadian side of the falls?” The crowd suddenly grew pensive and silent. Nobody volunteered.

I believe we are finding ourselves in a Charles Blondin, wheelbarrow-type moment. I don’t mean to minimize the troubles we are facing. We are facing a very serious global pandemic. The routines of life are drastically altered. We will likely face hardships financially. These are real and will be daunting for sure. But a critical question is this, “Will we get in the “wheelbarrow” and trust God to carry us through and over these troubled times?”

God has a proven track record of success, in my belief. It is my belief that it was God who gave us life and our very being. It is my belief that it was God who has been our help in ages past. It is my belief that God has the ability and power to see us through all things — this is why He sent His Son, Jesus, to die on our behalf so that we could live and ultimately, live forever by believing in Jesus.

When the Psalmist gave the answer, “My help comes from the Lord,” he was essentially saying, “Yes, Lord, I’ll get into your wheelbarrow and be carried by You through my troubles.”