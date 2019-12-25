Religion: How will you respond to Jesus?

As an adult, Jesus explained, “For God so loved the world that He gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through Him. Whoever believes in Him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe stands condemned already because they have not believed in the name of God’s one and only Son.”

Great joy!

This baby Jesus, was to be called “Immanuel,” which means “God with us.”

Almighty God, who could sometimes feel so distant, had come! Through Jesus the true nature of God was revealed to us. In coming, He demonstrated tremendous love and compassion. He came to rescue, to save, to teach, and to heal. He came to make a way for us to be in right relationship with God. This is cause for great joy!

The apostle Paul wrote, “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him!”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A savior!

In Luke 19:10, Jesus says that He was born, “to seek and save the lost.”