Religion: How will you respond to Jesus?

“I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David, a Savior has been born to you; He is the Messiah, the Lord.” — Luke 2:10-11
The birth of Jesus was announced to shepherds, not far from the little town of Bethlehem. They were common people without wealth or influence. For these, it was just another evening watching over sheep. That is, until a brilliant light and imposing angelic figure intruded upon the darkened night sky. Terrified, the shepherds fell to the ground.
With a voice that commanded attention, the angel spoke, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David, a Savior has been born to you; He is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.”
It was in that instant, for this particular group of shepherds, everything changed. Almighty God had sent an angel with this message, followed by a whole angelic choir, to communicate specifically with them an announcement of Jesus’ birth, good news for all the people!
Good news!
The birth of Jesus was, and is, good news for everyone! God loves us! God has not forgotten us! He has not gone away or lost interest. God truly cares! God has kept His promises!
As an adult, Jesus explained, “For God so loved the world that He gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through Him. Whoever believes in Him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe stands condemned already because they have not believed in the name of God’s one and only Son.”
Great joy!
This baby Jesus, was to be called “Immanuel,” which means “God with us.”
Almighty God, who could sometimes feel so distant, had come! Through Jesus the true nature of God was revealed to us. In coming, He demonstrated tremendous love and compassion. He came to rescue, to save, to teach, and to heal. He came to make a way for us to be in right relationship with God. This is cause for great joy!
The apostle Paul wrote, “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him!”
You have free articles remaining.
A savior!
In Luke 19:10, Jesus says that He was born, “to seek and save the lost.”
This baby in Bethlehem had come to rescue us! Jesus was born to save us from the very real danger of being eternally separated from God and all that is good. Our sin results in separation between us and God. Jesus came to save us from these consequences. So, Jesus lived a remarkable life without sin. Then, He traded His sinless life for our sinful lives. He willingly took the judgment and punishment of the cross. Through His sacrifice, by His grace, we are given opportunity to receive complete pardon for all of our offenses, through faith in Him.
Born to you!
The birth announcement that the shepherds received was personal. The good news was delivered to them personally. Their response to this birth was a personal decision. They could stay and watch sheep, or go and find this baby, worship Him, and share the good news with others. The shepherds chose to worship Jesus and spread the good news.
Anyone can look back through history, or look around today, and see the impact of Jesus on the world.
• Jesus has had a greater influence on art, literature, music and architecture than any other person in history.
• Countless schools, universities, hospitals and humanitarian nonprofits were established in His name and because of His life and example.
• Jesus’ teaching that every human life is valuable moved many to stand against slavery and stand for the rights of impoverished, disabled, powerless and oppressed people.
• Approximately one-third of the world population currently identifies as “Christian.”
The impact of Jesus’ birth on the world has been enormous and is undeniable.
However, as it was with the shepherds, the announcement and invitation of Jesus remains personal. It is because of God’s great love for each one of us that Jesus was born. We are each personally invited to “come and see” and then “go and tell.”
How will you respond to Jesus?
Jim Hall serves as senior pastor at Living Faith Community Church He can be contacted at jim@livingfaithfamily.org.