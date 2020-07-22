Religion: Jesus is not in quarantine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Five months and counting. Countless changes in your life. Nothing’s the same anymore. And the end is not yet in sight. It may seem that your only choice is just to try to get to the other side of the pandemic so life can begin again. But it’s not.

Jesus loves you so much he comes to you — right smack dab in the middle of the pandemic.

He enables you to experience how the abundant life he offers as a gift to those who are in relationship with him is possible — right smack dab in the middle of the pandemic.

He helps you understand that when you care for the “least of these” by calling them or delivering groceries to their front porch you are ministering to him — right smack dab in the middle of the pandemic.

Jesus is not in quarantine until the pandemic is over — he’s right smack dab in the middle of it with you.

Medical authorities, public health officials and governmental leaders are all saying the same thing. This fall may well be the most devastating part of the COVID-19 pandemic yet. The death toll likely will increase by the thousands every day, it will be excruciating to watch and there is a chance you will know someone who dies. You will grieve, be angry and wonder whether there’s any hope.