Religion: Prayer groups make a difference in our community

It is starting to look like now that my wife, Lisa, and I have been in Philomath long enough that I am no longer introduced to anyone as the “new preacher.” We have started to settle in and everywhere we go around town is starting to get that “home” feel.
As I have learned more and more about the ins and outs of life here in Philomath, I am often still surprised about the culture of this proud community that is not now, nor ever will be a “suburb” of Corvallis!
There is one event that I think more effectively describes what kind of community this is more than others. It happened during one of our visits to a local business to begin paperwork to become a client. The person helping Lisa with the paperwork remarked, quite casually, that they had been praying for us for weeks before we actually moved to Philomath. How did she even know that we were moving to Philomath, and who could possibly be the “we” she was talking about?
I have since learned that the group she referred to was the city’s “prayer team.” This team is made up of members of churches around the area. They meet weekly in churches, homes and often before major community meetings or happenings to cover the city with prayer.
You have free articles remaining.
I am sure there will be some folks who are so used to their activities that you don’t consider that much of a big deal. Maybe some of you have been here so long that you have accepted their existence as normal. But, after serving almost a half-dozen churches from Arkansas to Eastern Oregon to Philomath, I want to assure you that the existence of such a group of ecumenically-minded and spiritual folks in a community is very much of a big deal.
I have also been impressed by the small group of dedicated folks in my own congregation that have taken it upon themselves to meet together once a week to pray for me and our church and the community. Many of the local pastors (and you are hearing from them on a regular basis in this space) meet together weekly for the same purpose.
If you are a member of a congregation here in Philomath, chances are that your pastor has prayed with many other pastors in the area specifically for your congregation. And the city prayer team keeps your pastor and your congregation before God in prayer as well.
Sometimes I think we preachers put too much pressure on our congregations to “get out there and evangelize” and don’t spend enough time teaching the Body of Christ to live by example. If you are a follower of the Lord Jesus Christ, does your day-to-day activity reflect that to the people that you meet?
The Apostle Paul told the Christian church in Rome to not be conformed by the world but be transformed by a life in Jesus and live at peace with everyone. Does your life reflect that?
From the perspective of a newcomer, it certainly looks to me like it does for so many of you that I have gotten to meet so far. Lisa and I both pledge to try, as best we can, to live by your examples.
The Rev. James Pierce is the pastor of the College United Methodist Church in Philomath. He can be reached at preachervet@gmail.com.