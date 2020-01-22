Religion: Prayer groups make a difference in our community

It is starting to look like now that my wife, Lisa, and I have been in Philomath long enough that I am no longer introduced to anyone as the “new preacher.” We have started to settle in and everywhere we go around town is starting to get that “home” feel.

As I have learned more and more about the ins and outs of life here in Philomath, I am often still surprised about the culture of this proud community that is not now, nor ever will be a “suburb” of Corvallis!

There is one event that I think more effectively describes what kind of community this is more than others. It happened during one of our visits to a local business to begin paperwork to become a client. The person helping Lisa with the paperwork remarked, quite casually, that they had been praying for us for weeks before we actually moved to Philomath. How did she even know that we were moving to Philomath, and who could possibly be the “we” she was talking about?

I have since learned that the group she referred to was the city’s “prayer team.” This team is made up of members of churches around the area. They meet weekly in churches, homes and often before major community meetings or happenings to cover the city with prayer.

