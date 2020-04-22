Religion: Walking amongst the tombstones

First, I wanted to write that we have quite a few “rock stars” in our community! So many have stood up and met the challenge of giving to our community and health-care workers during this coronavirus pandemic.
I have heard of a local shoe store that began making masks for health-care workers, pizza shops and restaurants giving meals to health-care workers, churches helping with school supplies as well as entertaining room-bound residents at nursing homes, and I am sure there are more of you I am not aware of. You rock!
Speaking of rock stars, I met one the other day at the Union Hill cemetery, southeast of town. I am doing research on the origins of Philomath and the United Brethren, the denomination that had a lot to do with the founding of our town. I was immediately amazed at how well kept up this cemetery was, although it had graves that dated back to 1859. I soon learned why.
An older gentleman in his mid-80s drove up in his pickup truck and we began a conversation. If I understood correctly, he began volunteering 20 years ago to help with cemetery upkeep. He plays a big part in keeping it clean, well landscaped and organized (even the outhouse was pristine!). Did I mention he was a volunteer? How families who have loved ones buried there must appreciate this man!
I was conversing with him while overlooking the landscape of graves and I shared with him an entry from one of my favorite authors, Gary Thomas. Thomas wrote that occasionally he would take walks in cemeteries among the tombstones, for one reason: To remind himself of his own mortality.
Before he knew it, he too would be buried in the ground. Or as some have engraved on their tombstone, “Reader beware as you pass by: As you are now, so once was I. As I am now, so you will be. Therefore, prepare to follow me.”
With all the 24/7 news about the coronavirus, I haven’t heard much about this. Death. No one likes to think about it much, including yours truly. The odds of being infected by the virus varies according to different sources and factors, but I have a guarantee for you: 100% of people will be infected with death! I wonder what might happen if we allowed ourselves to mediate on that a while and allow it to sink in.
I wonder if this coronavirus could have the same effect as walking amongst the tombstones: A reminder that our days here on earth are not limitless, so live accordingly. Make each day count.
The prophet Moses in the Bible put it this way, in Psalm 90:12, “Teach us to number our days carefully, so that we may develop wisdom in our hearts.”
Moses’s choice of words, “Number our days” is interesting. What might they mean? I wonder if amongst other things, Moses’s points are:
• Live as if you or someone you love, will die sooner, rather than later.
• Prepare as if you or someone you love will die sooner, rather than later.
• Live today in such a way that tomorrow you can look back at today, with no regret. Especially in our relationships, both horizontal and vertical.
Horizontal — those human relationships with precious friends and family. As I write this, I got word early this morning that my 91-year old mother may have had a stroke. The first thought that came to my mind was, “When did I last talk to her?”
Is there anyone in your life right now, that if they were to die tomorrow, you would regrettably think, “I wish I would have ...” or, “I wish I wouldn’t have ...”? Take care of it today. Today is not too late. Tomorrow may be.
Vertical — my relationship with God. My Christian faith tells me there is a God who made each of us, loves us and wants a relationship with us. He’s taken the first step in allowing his perfect son Jesus to die on the cross for our sins. All each of us need to do is admit we have sin, ask for forgiveness and we are completely forgiven.
Contrary to common belief, good people don’t go to heaven, forgiven people do. And contrary to other religions, it’s based not on my behavior, but on Christ’s perfection. I’m glad because sometimes I’m not so good! But I am forgiven. And because I’m forgiven, I need no longer to fear death, because it’s a door to a wonderful place. (Hebrews 2:14-15)!
Everyone knows the coronavirus has put us in a worldwide crisis mode. But as someone said, “Don’t waste a good crisis.” Use it to remind yourself, neither we nor our loved ones are guaranteed to be here tomorrow. Make sure today that each relationship, both horizontal and vertical, is where it ought to be!
(Aaron de Neui is the pastor at Philomath Community Church. He can be reached at philomathccpastor@gmail.com).
