Religion: Walking amongst the tombstones

Before he knew it, he too would be buried in the ground. Or as some have engraved on their tombstone, “Reader beware as you pass by: As you are now, so once was I. As I am now, so you will be. Therefore, prepare to follow me.”

With all the 24/7 news about the coronavirus, I haven’t heard much about this. Death. No one likes to think about it much, including yours truly. The odds of being infected by the virus varies according to different sources and factors, but I have a guarantee for you: 100% of people will be infected with death! I wonder what might happen if we allowed ourselves to mediate on that a while and allow it to sink in.

I wonder if this coronavirus could have the same effect as walking amongst the tombstones: A reminder that our days here on earth are not limitless, so live accordingly. Make each day count.

The prophet Moses in the Bible put it this way, in Psalm 90:12, “Teach us to number our days carefully, so that we may develop wisdom in our hearts.”

Moses’s choice of words, “Number our days” is interesting. What might they mean? I wonder if amongst other things, Moses’s points are:

• Live as if you or someone you love, will die sooner, rather than later.