Self-Preservation: A look at safety precautions to take with food

It can be overwhelming right now with the advice pouring in from all directions. Can you still eat fresh produce? What safety precautions do you need to take with your food? People are stocking up on nonperishable items such as pasta, beans, flour and rice but how should you store them?

There is no safety reason to avoid fresh produce and there are good reasons to believe that eating fresh food will help you maintain your good health. There shouldn’t be any health concern about picking up produce and putting it into a bag but some people express concern over that. If you are concerned, you can take a plastic produce bag, turn it inside out, put your hand in the bag and pick up the item. This way you can turn the bag right side out and put the item inside the bag without ever touching it.

Once you get home, what should you do? There is so much advice out there, the logistics of grocery shopping seem overwhelming. Some sources say to leave your nonperishable food outside the house or on a designated table for three days while other sources say that is unnecessary. At this point in time there is no evidence that the virus is transmitted via packaging.