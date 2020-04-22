Self-Preservation: A look at safety precautions to take with food

It can be overwhelming right now with the advice pouring in from all directions. Can you still eat fresh produce? What safety precautions do you need to take with your food? People are stocking up on nonperishable items such as pasta, beans, flour and rice but how should you store them?
There is no safety reason to avoid fresh produce and there are good reasons to believe that eating fresh food will help you maintain your good health. There shouldn’t be any health concern about picking up produce and putting it into a bag but some people express concern over that. If you are concerned, you can take a plastic produce bag, turn it inside out, put your hand in the bag and pick up the item. This way you can turn the bag right side out and put the item inside the bag without ever touching it.
Once you get home, what should you do? There is so much advice out there, the logistics of grocery shopping seem overwhelming. Some sources say to leave your nonperishable food outside the house or on a designated table for three days while other sources say that is unnecessary. At this point in time there is no evidence that the virus is transmitted via packaging.
Here’s what I’m doing: If I use my own bags, I wash them between uses. I do bring the bags into the house to unpack but I wipe the counter down after I put the groceries away. I am not wiping down every package of food but if it is one that I will be handling right away, like a jug of juice, I will wash that off. The paper grocery bags go into a separate cupboard right away.
This pandemic does not change the guidelines for safe use of fresh produce that you should be following all the time. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap before handling the produce. Just prior to using the produce, rinse it under running water. Do not use soap or bleach, these products are not intended for human consumption.
There are soaps that are sold specifically for washing produce but using this is optional. For firm skinned surfaces like on apples or melons, scrub them either by rubbing them all over with your hands or use a soft brush made for this purpose. Don’t wash ready to eat or prewashed foods.
Some sources now will tell you to rinse your produce in vinegar to kill the virus. There is research that has shown this can be helpful in removing bacteria like salmonella but there is no proof that it will destroy the coronavirus. If you want to use this additional step, the vinegar certainly won’t hurt you. After washing, dry the produce with a clean cloth or paper towel.
For a more complete guide to safe food handling, here’s a good resource for www.fightbac.org/food-safety-education/safe-produce.
Now that you’re fully stocked with dried beans, pasta and white rice, how long can you keep them and how should you store them? Keep them in airtight containers like sealable plastic bags, snap top plastic containers or your empty canning jars. They’ll keep indefinitely this way if you keep them in a cool, dry place. Brown rice can be prone to going rancid because it contains more oil than white rice so freezing it is a better option for long-term storage.
I’m sure you have noticed that there is a shortage of flour in the stores. The paper bag that flour comes in isn’t meant for long-term storage so if you plan to store flour long term, freezing or refrigerating might be your best bet, especially for whole grain flour. Make sure you put the flour in a sealed container before storing it in the refrigerator or freezer, otherwise it will absorb moisture, flavors and odors. You can expect a shelf life of one to three months for whole grain flour stored at cool room temperature.
King Arthur Flour gives a nice overview for storing whole grain flour on their website www.kingarthurflour.com/blog/2019/04/11/best-way-store-whole-grains. White flour will have the longest shelf life, up to a year if stored at room temperature and two years if stored in the freezer or fridge.
For all of these dry goods you can also put an oxygen-absorbing packet in the storage container which will extend the shelf life. These absorbers are single use and cannot be reused so only use them in containers that you won’t be reopening over and over.
Warning 1: If you leave your dry goods in their original packaging such as plastic or paper, you run the risk of insect infestation and absorption of moisture from the air. You do not want this to happen! One easy way to avoid these evil insects is to freeze the product for a few days so the bugs or eggs will be killed before you put the product into your storage container.
Warning 2: Do not follow the advice to “dry can” beans, flour, etc., for extending shelf life. This is where you put product in canning jars and put them in the oven to seal. This is not safe! Many homesteading and prepper blogs and videos recommend this but do not listen to them. Not only are pathogens not eradicated, the jars may shatter or break as they are not meant to be used with dry heat.
I have no advice on how to safely store the pallet of toilet paper that you bought. Stay home, stay safe and eat well.
Taraleen Elliott, who has been involved with the Master Food Preserver training program through Oregon State University Extension Service, is writing a series of columns on food preservation.
