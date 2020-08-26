Self-Preservation: Guidelines for good pickles

People seem to divide into two camps when it comes to pickles — sweet or dill. One thing all pickle enthusiasts can agree on is that they need to be crisp and give a good crunch when you bite into them. Life is too short to eat mushy pickles.
A good pickle can be achieved if you follow some basics guidelines no matter what kind of pickle you are preserving. The very first step is using good quality fresh pickling cucumbers. Don’t use store-bought cucumbers — they are slicing cucumbers so they are not the best variety for pickling and they are often waxed, which prevents the pickling brine from penetrating the skin.
The blossom end of the cucumber contains enzymes that can cause softening so cut that end off to help get a better result. The crispness in pickles comes from the pectin in the cucumber, the same pectin that we use to make jam firm. The structure of the pectin changes once the cucumber has been picked which is why it is best to start your pickling the same day they are picked. Once a cucumber loses its firmness, the battle for a crisp pickle is lost, you can never make a soft cucumber into a crisp pickle.
After starting with good quality cucumbers, there are some other hints for great pickle-making. To ensure you have safe pickles, always use current recipes that call for at least as much vinegar as water, and use vinegars that contain 5% acidity. Some recipes call for using lime and it is important that you use a food grade lime (usually labeled as pickling lime) and not an agricultural lime.
The recipes should instruct you to rinse the lime off the pickles before adding brine. Lime can make pickles bitter, so rinsing is necessary. There are also commercially available products for making crisper pickles — follow the manufacturer’s directions when using them. It is important to make sure you use the correct salt. Pickling/canning salt or non-iodized table salt are the recommended kinds to use. Non-iodized salt can cause the brine to be cloudy but it doesn’t harm the pickles.
It may seem like instruction overkill but before you start pickling you need the right tools. According to the “Pickle Fact Sheet” from OSU Extension: “Do not use zinc, copper, brass, galvanized metal, or iron utensils. These metals may react with acids or salts and cause undesirable color changes in the pickles or form undesirable compounds.” I have pickle crocks and ceramic bowls that I use along with plastic and wooden spoons.
There are different methods for preserving pickles. Brined or fermented pickles use a large amount of salt and call for soaking cucumbers in a brine of salt water for three to six weeks. This process converts the carbohydrates in the cucumber to lactic acid which is what preserves them and gives them flavor.
It is very important to use the proper amount of salt in this method. The fresh pack pickling method uses vinegar as the acid for preservation. Fresh or quick pack recipes usually call for cucumbers to be soaked in salt water brine for at least a few hours before processing. This pulls the water out of the cucumber so it will be able to soak up the pickling solution.
Refrigerator pickles are also popular to make, mostly because no processing is needed, making them a bit easier to make. You pour hot brine over them and let them sit in the fridge for a few days before eating. There have been warnings over the years that listeria is a problem with this type of pickle but if you follow a tested recipe they are safe; the amount of vinegar is the key.
I think the most common way of processing pickles is in a boiling water canner but you can also use a pasteurization process at lower temperatures. The pasteurization process may result in a firmer pickle but you can only use it when the recipe specifically calls for it.
For the lower temperature pasteurization process, you put your filled jars in the canner with warm water, filling the canner until the jars are covered by 1 inch of water. Heat the water to 180-185 degrees and process for 30 minutes, checking the temperature often. If the temperature is under 180, it won’t properly pasteurize and would be unsafe and if it is more than 185, and the pickles may get soft.
I have tried the longer method of brining the cucumbers for weeks and found I don’t have the patience to shepherd them through that process. I use a boiling water canner process and typically can sweet pickles, bread and butter pickles, and relish. I’m not a big fan of dill pickles so I stick with sweet pickles like this one:
Bread and Butter Pickle from the “Ball Blue Book”
4 pounds of 4- to 6-inch cucumbers, sliced into 1/4-inch slices
2 pounds onions, thinly sliced
1/3 cup pickling salt
2 cups sugar
2 tablespoons mustard seed
2 teaspoons turmeric
2 teaspoons celery seed
1 teaspoon ginger
1 teaspoon peppercorns
3 cups vinegar
Combine cucumber and onion slices in a large bowl, layering with the salt; cover with ice cubes (this helps firm up the cucumbers). Let stand 1-1/2 hours. Drain, rinse, drain again.
Combine remaining ingredients in a large saucepan and bring to a boil. Add the drained cucumbers and onions and return to a boil.
Pack hot pickle mixture and liquid into hot jars, leaving 1/4-inch headspace. Remove air bubbles. Adjust lids. Process 10 minutes in a boiling water canner.
You can find a lot of great information and recipes in the publication “Pickling Vegetables, A Pacific Northwest Extension Publication” at catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu/pnw355.
Taraleen Elliott, who has been involved with the Master Food Preserver training program through Oregon State University Extension Service, is writing a series of columns on food preservation.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!