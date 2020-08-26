Self-Preservation: Guidelines for good pickles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People seem to divide into two camps when it comes to pickles — sweet or dill. One thing all pickle enthusiasts can agree on is that they need to be crisp and give a good crunch when you bite into them. Life is too short to eat mushy pickles.

A good pickle can be achieved if you follow some basics guidelines no matter what kind of pickle you are preserving. The very first step is using good quality fresh pickling cucumbers. Don’t use store-bought cucumbers — they are slicing cucumbers so they are not the best variety for pickling and they are often waxed, which prevents the pickling brine from penetrating the skin.

The blossom end of the cucumber contains enzymes that can cause softening so cut that end off to help get a better result. The crispness in pickles comes from the pectin in the cucumber, the same pectin that we use to make jam firm. The structure of the pectin changes once the cucumber has been picked which is why it is best to start your pickling the same day they are picked. Once a cucumber loses its firmness, the battle for a crisp pickle is lost, you can never make a soft cucumber into a crisp pickle.