Self-Preservation: It's a good time to inventory pantry, fridge

January is about the halfway point between the last of my fall harvest and the kickoff of the new season when strawberries ripen in June. I have a bad habit of saving my hard-earned harvest and then, when it comes close to time to preserve the new crop, I find I still have things left from the previous year.
This is a good time of year to check your pantry and refrigerator, do an inventory, check for pests like pantry moths, look for expired items and finally purge any items that need to be discarded.
This week, I got tired of looking at my messy spice and herb collection so I took everything out, wiped down the cupboard and tried to get it under control. During this process I found a yeast packet in the far back corner, dated 2009. Oops!
I didn’t feel quite so bad after a friend told me she cleaned out her pantry and found things that were made before expiration dates were a thing. My sister had the topper though; she had to clean her entire pantry after an old can of tomato soup exploded. Moral of this story, don’t be like my sister!
Before you go shopping, take a hard look at what you have on hand. Strategize your food purchases so items don’t end up sitting on the shelf for years. Use up fresh produce and leftovers so they don’t end up in the compost. If you can’t use them up before they spoil, many foods can be frozen for later use.
You have free articles remaining.
I’ve also started dehydrating some leftover food and I plan to make backpacking meals out of them. We have plenty of emergency foods set aside in case we need it, so there really is no reason I can’t do a better job of buying only what I need a week at a time.
My goal for the overflowing spice cupboard is to search out recipes that will use the things I have an over abundance of. For example, I had a recipe I really wanted to make and it called for sumac, not something I have ever used. The only sumac I could find was an amount that was way more than the recipe called for. Now I have a big container of it and need to find ways to use it up. I could stick with only using a few basic spices but where’s the fun in that?
When shopping, you should check the “sell by date” to get the best quality items. “Best if used by” or “best before” dates are an estimate on how long the item will be at its best quality. The “use by” date is when the manufacturer estimates the end of peak quality. Items past these dates, if they are still in good condition, can be offered for sale by stores and are still safe to eat but are not at their top quality.
Perishable foods, if they’ve been refrigerated at the proper temperature (40 degrees or below), are still safe to eat for a short time after these dates but the quality will be diminished. Make sure you check for signs of spoilage before you eat it. Conduct an inventory of the items in your fridge, checking the dates.
One helpful hint is to use a Sharpie and write the purchase date on it so you can easily keep track of how old it is. This is a great way to make sure foods like condiments don’t languish and go bad. OSU Extension publication SP 50-831 has great information on recommended storage times for a wide variety of food and publication SP 50-877 explains the differences between the dates on food labels.
This is also a good time of year to check on any produce you stored for the winter. Squash deteriorate quickly if they are stored at temperatures below 50 degrees so you should be checking them regularly. There are different storage lengths depending on the type of squash. Acorn type squash have the shortest shelf life at one to two months while a sweet-meat types can last four to six months. Check out SP 50-713 for more information on storing squash.
You can find the full list of OSU Extension publications at https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu/topic/nutrition-and-foods/food-preservation-and-storage.
Taraleen Elliott, who has been involved with the Master Food Preserver training program through Oregon State University Extension Service, is writing a series of columns on food preservation.