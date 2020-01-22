Self-Preservation: It's a good time to inventory pantry, fridge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’ve also started dehydrating some leftover food and I plan to make backpacking meals out of them. We have plenty of emergency foods set aside in case we need it, so there really is no reason I can’t do a better job of buying only what I need a week at a time.

My goal for the overflowing spice cupboard is to search out recipes that will use the things I have an over abundance of. For example, I had a recipe I really wanted to make and it called for sumac, not something I have ever used. The only sumac I could find was an amount that was way more than the recipe called for. Now I have a big container of it and need to find ways to use it up. I could stick with only using a few basic spices but where’s the fun in that?

When shopping, you should check the “sell by date” to get the best quality items. “Best if used by” or “best before” dates are an estimate on how long the item will be at its best quality. The “use by” date is when the manufacturer estimates the end of peak quality. Items past these dates, if they are still in good condition, can be offered for sale by stores and are still safe to eat but are not at their top quality.