Self-Preservation: Kick off preservation season with strawberry freezer jam

Despite the rain and cool weather, strawberries are in season! Even though Oregon isn’t a major player in the strawberry industry, we do have a deep love of our locally grown berries.
Henderson Luelling is credited with bringing the first cultivated variety to Oregon in 1846 in two wagons filled with dirt and plants. Luelling’s brother developed the Bing cherry so we owe that family for their contributions to our state’s agricultural heritage.
Wild strawberries grow in many different parts of the world but cultivation of them in Europe is traced to the 1300s when the French started transplanting wild berries to their gardens. In the 1600s, the Virginia strawberry of North America was shipped to Europe where it languished until the early 1800s when English gardeners became interested in raising new varieties. These wild strawberries tasted great but were small so they were not very popular… yet.
Meanwhile, in what is now Chile, a strawberry (originally from North America but presumed to have been deposited by birds during their flights to South America) had been grown by the Pincunche people for more than a thousand years. This berry was different; it was big.
The Spanish invaders took some of the plants with them as they moved north to Peru and finally in 1712, a French spy named Frezier got his hands on the Chilean strawberry. Frezier was sent to check on the Spanish colonization and just coincidently had an interest in collecting plants.
Apparently he had some free time while spying on the Spaniards and took an interest in this strawberry. He took five of the plants back with him to France, keeping them alive during the six-month voyage. On the plus side, this berry was large but it was not very hardy and had trouble growing away from mild coastal climates so it too wasn’t very popular.
The French accidently pollinated the Chilean strawberry with the Virginia strawberry when they interplanted the two in the same field. Fast forward to today when almost all strawberries grown in cultivation are descendants of those two strawberry varieties.
Much of this history is documented in a paper on the Chilean strawberry co-authored by the late Chad Finn of the USDA Agricultural Research Service in Corvallis. Finn worked for decades developing new berry varieties and he will be sorely missed by not only those who worked with him but those of us who enjoy the actual fruits of his labor.
If you like history and plants you might enjoy the book “The Food Explorer” by Daniel Stone; it will give you a whole new perspective on what we have available in the stores today.
Ok, the history lesson for the day is over after that long detour. For me, strawberries mark the official kickoff for my food preservation season and jam is one of the most popular ways to preserve them. Strawberry freezer jam is very popular and it is a great way to get kids involved in making jam because there isn’t any cooking involved.
One frequent comment from people is that it takes a lot of sugar to make jam. If you use pectin designed specifically for low or no sugar recipes you can reduce or eliminate the need to use sugar. There is also pectin specifically made for freezer jams so make sure you use the correct pectin for the jam you are making.
In my experience the low/no sugar recipes sometimes don’t set as firmly as those with more sugar but the taste is still good. I’ve had the best outcome for reduced sugar jam by using the Pomona’s Pectin brand but it really is personal preference.
Some types of jam, especially strawberry, get quite a bit of foam on the top when you are cooking it. You can either scoop the foam off the top after you remove the pot from the heat or you can add one-half teaspoon of butter or margarine while it is cooking. The fat in the butter or margarine helps to keep bubbles from forming.
You can also stir the mixture gently after you remove it from the burner which will help the foam dissolve a bit, just don’t let it cool down much before you put it in the jars and process it. I’ve read that adding the butter or margarine can affect the flavor if you store it for long period of time but I haven’t personally noticed that it made a difference.
Some people find sugar-free jam to be too sour for their taste so you might want to make a test batch to make sure you like it. This no sugar jam recipe from Ball’s fresh preserving website is a good one to use, especially if you are new to canning. www.freshpreserving.com/blog/no-sugar-strawberry-jam-0.
4 cups crushed strawberries
2/3 cup unsweetened fruit juice
3 tablespoons of Ball RealFruit Low or No-Sugar Needed Pectin
Prepare boiling water canner. Heat jars in simmering water until ready for use. Do not boil. Wash lids in warm soapy water and set bands aside.
Combine strawberries and juice in a medium saucepan. Gradually stir in pectin. Bring mixture to a full rolling boil that cannot be stirred down. Boil hard 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Skim foam if necessary. Ladle hot jam into a hot jar leaving a one-fourth inch headspace. Remove air bubbles. Wipe jar rim.
Center lid on jar and apply band, adjust to fingertip tight. Place jar in boiling water canner. Repeat until all jars are filled. Process jars 10 minutes, adjusting for altitude. Turn off heat, remove lid, let jars stand 5 minutes. Remove jars and cool 12-24 hours. Check lids for seal, they should not flex when center is pressed. Yields about 4 half pints.
Taraleen Elliott, who has been involved with the Master Food Preserver training program through Oregon State University Extension Service, is writing a series of columns on food preservation.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!