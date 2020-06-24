Self-Preservation: Kick off preservation season with strawberry freezer jam

One frequent comment from people is that it takes a lot of sugar to make jam. If you use pectin designed specifically for low or no sugar recipes you can reduce or eliminate the need to use sugar. There is also pectin specifically made for freezer jams so make sure you use the correct pectin for the jam you are making.

In my experience the low/no sugar recipes sometimes don’t set as firmly as those with more sugar but the taste is still good. I’ve had the best outcome for reduced sugar jam by using the Pomona’s Pectin brand but it really is personal preference.

Some types of jam, especially strawberry, get quite a bit of foam on the top when you are cooking it. You can either scoop the foam off the top after you remove the pot from the heat or you can add one-half teaspoon of butter or margarine while it is cooking. The fat in the butter or margarine helps to keep bubbles from forming.

You can also stir the mixture gently after you remove it from the burner which will help the foam dissolve a bit, just don’t let it cool down much before you put it in the jars and process it. I’ve read that adding the butter or margarine can affect the flavor if you store it for long period of time but I haven’t personally noticed that it made a difference.