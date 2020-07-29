Self-Preservation: Picking and preserving blueberries

Clear-Jel is designed specifically to keep a good consistency through the canning and baking processes. Before you get started you need to locate some Clear-Jel — it is very hard to find in stores. The only sources I know of locally (it is easy to find online) are the OSU Extension Office in Tangent or the Shoppe of Shalom in Halsey. You may be able to get it at Wilco but I am not sure if they are still carrying it.

You can use either fresh or frozen fruit to make canned pie filling. If you use frozen fruit, you must thaw the fruit before canning it. This is very important because unthawed fruit can cause the pie filling to be unsafe to eat. If you are using fresh fruit, except fragile berries like blackberries, it is best to blanch it before making pie filling.

The blanching process forces air out of the fruit so there will be less siphoning when it is canned. Siphoning is when liquids are drawn out of the jar by a rapid change in temperature and air pressure. You see this especially when canning the more liquid types of fruit; the contents will ooze out and drip down the outside of the jar. If the jar has sealed, the food will still be safe to eat, just wash off the jar after it has cooled.