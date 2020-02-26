Self-Preservation: Stick with tested recipes for preserving food

They will tell you when it is safe to make substitutions or to alter a recipe so please do not experiment on your own outside of these parameters. There are many factors that are scientifically analyzed when testing recipes; density of the products used, the ph levels, processing times and how long it takes the product to heat throughout the entire jar. This testing is not something that you can do at home so play it safe and let the scientists do the work for you.

Here are some examples of outdated canning information you can find online. Using paraffin wax to seal jams and jelly is no longer recommended because over time the paraffin can shrink and expand allowing mold and yeast to grown.

You can find videos that claim it is safe to can green beans in a boiling water canner instead of a pressure canner. They claim no one in their family has died from it so it must be safe to do. I don’t really know how to respond to that other than to say, “Don’t do it!” You run the risk of death from botulism and if you do survive you’ll potentially have over $1 million in medical bills.