Self-Preservation: Tips to stay healthy when it comes to mold

It’s the time of year when we’re all busy baking and cooking for the holidays. After the feeding frenzy stops, our fridges are jam packed with leftovers.
I suspect most of us end up with those containers of mystery ingredients and science experiments gone bad. Mold is a common issue with fridge contents. Along with mold comes the question, “Can I still eat it?” The answer is, “It depends.” Here are some guidelines to help you stay healthy.
If the advice below is to trim around the mold, make sure your knife doesn’t come in contact with the mold while you’re trimming around it. Contact with mold increases the possibility of cross contamination. The advice for trimming mold from cheese is to cut at least 1 inch around and below the visible mold.
Poultry — If it has mold, throw it out. The high moisture content means the mold may also be below the surface and there may be bacteria growing in it.
Cooked casseroles — Toss it out.
Cooked grains and pasta — Toss it out.
Hard cheese (unless mold is supposed to be there, like blue cheese) — You can still eat it if you trim at least 1 inch around the mold. Don’t rewrap the cheese in the same wrap as it was in, use a clean one.
Soft cheese (cream cheese, cottage cheese, etc.) — Out it goes! Moldy soft cheese can also have bacteria growing in it.
Cheese that is made with mold — Some soft cheese is made with mold as part of the manufacturing process like Brie or Camembert. Discard any soft cheese that has spots of mold. For hard cheese that is made with mold as part of the process, like blue, Gorgonzola or Stilton, trim at least 1 inch around and below the mold.
Yogurt or sour cream — Chuck it out. These items can have the same issues as soft cheese.
Hard salami, dry cured country hams — You can still use it. Scrub the mold off the surface.
Bread and baked goods — Toss it out. Bread is porous; it can be contaminated below the surface.
Firm fruits and vegetables (like carrots or cabbage) — You can use it if you cut off at least 1 inch around the mold spot.
Soft fruits and vegetables (like tomatoes, peaches, cucumbers) — Toss them out.
Jams and jellies — Toss it out.
Peanut butter, legumes and nut products — Chuck it out.
Lunch meat, bacon, hot dogs — Out it goes!
Mold is tricky. It’s a microscopic fungi that really likes warm and humid conditions. I grew up in Oregon and even with our wet winters, I had never had to worry about bread getting moldy as soon as I brought it home.
When I first moved to New Hampshire I baffled because the bread would mold within days of purchase. I’d never lived anywhere with hot, humid summers and I had no idea that mold could take over my bread in a matter of days. Keeping my bread in the refrigerator was just weird.
When you see mold on your food you’re actually only seeing the tip of the mold iceberg. Mold puts out tentacle-like structures that permeate deep into a soft host object. There are many thousands of types of mold and in some types there are poisonous substances in and around these little root-like tentacles.
This is why soft foods should be discarded if you see mold. With harder foods like a hard cheese, there is less moisture and the food is firm enough to slow the growth of the mold and it generally doesn’t penetrate deeper than 1 inch.
You may have heard someone comment “Mold won’t hurt you, penicillin is made from it!” They aren’t 100% wrong but don’t listen to them when it comes to what molds can harm you. Mold can cause allergic reactions or worse. Some mold can produce mycotoxins which are a poisonous substance that can make you sick. Mycotoxins are found mainly in grain and nut crops but have been found in grapes, apples and other produce.
That’s more than enough information about bad mold, what about the good kind of mold?
There are several cheeses that use mold to give them their distinct flavor. Some cheese, such as Roquefort or blue, has mold spores introduced during the cheese making process. Holes are poked in the wheels of cheese to allow the air to feed the mold and encourage the veins that give it that distinctive look.
There is a story that the original veined blue cheese was discovered accidentally when a drunken cheese maker left his bread in the cheese cave. When he went back to work he found the bread had molded and the cheese was also moldy.
There might be some truth in that because the original Roquefort cheese recipe called for bread to be used to attract the naturally occurring Penicllium Roquiforti spores found in their cheese caves. Soft cheeses like Brie and Camembert have white surface molds. The molds are introduced to encourage growth of the white rind on the outside of the cheese. These rinds are edible; don’t listen to those that tell you to cut it off.
If you follow the safety guidelines, you’ll stay safe and healthy! The information in this article came from the USDA publication SP 50-934, “Molds on Food: Are They Dangerous?”
Taraleen Elliott, who has been involved with the Master Food Preserver training program through Oregon State University Extension Service, is writing a series of columns on food preservation.