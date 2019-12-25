Self-Preservation: Tips to stay healthy when it comes to mold

When I first moved to New Hampshire I baffled because the bread would mold within days of purchase. I’d never lived anywhere with hot, humid summers and I had no idea that mold could take over my bread in a matter of days. Keeping my bread in the refrigerator was just weird.

When you see mold on your food you’re actually only seeing the tip of the mold iceberg. Mold puts out tentacle-like structures that permeate deep into a soft host object. There are many thousands of types of mold and in some types there are poisonous substances in and around these little root-like tentacles.

This is why soft foods should be discarded if you see mold. With harder foods like a hard cheese, there is less moisture and the food is firm enough to slow the growth of the mold and it generally doesn’t penetrate deeper than 1 inch.

You may have heard someone comment “Mold won’t hurt you, penicillin is made from it!” They aren’t 100% wrong but don’t listen to them when it comes to what molds can harm you. Mold can cause allergic reactions or worse. Some mold can produce mycotoxins which are a poisonous substance that can make you sick. Mycotoxins are found mainly in grain and nut crops but have been found in grapes, apples and other produce.