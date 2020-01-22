Write letter to the editor
SUBMIT LETTER TO EDITOR

Write letter to the editor

{{featured_button_text}}
Philomath Letter to Editor logo

Letters should be original and no longer than 400 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address and daytime telephone number (only name and city of residence are published).

Most letters are published unless they are obscene, libelous, copied from websites or personally attack other writers. Business complaints, poetry or religious testimony, and thank-you letters with a long list of sponsors will not be accepted. All letters are subject to editing.

Delays in publication of letters usually indicate a backlog. Other issues generally are brought to the writer’s attention for a solution. The most common reasons letters are rejected are that they are potentially libelous or contain factual errors.

Writers and households are limited to one published letter per 30-day period.

Send letters to brad.fuqua@lee.net or via postal mail at P.O. Box 338, Philomath, OR 97370.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News