All-decade boys basketball: DeSaulnier, Stueve head up impressive group

In the spring of 2014, Philomath High School’s boys basketball team capped an impressive season by cutting down the nets at Gill Coliseum after defeating La Salle Prep, 48-39, in the state championship game.
Two years later up in Hillsboro, the Warriors earned another state title for the trophy case back home after downing Seaside, 55-45.
All five players on the all-decade first team as chosen by the Philomath Express played on one, or both, of those teams with Ben DeSaulnier in 2014 and Cal Stueve in 2016 leading the way. The rest of the first team includes Riley Davis, Trey Ecker and Brodie Marchant.
Philomath’s past 10 seasons — all under head coach Blake Ecker — have overall been pretty impressive. The Warriors averaged 19 wins each year and had five 20-win seasons. To break it down, Philomath had a 188-68 record overall (.734 winning percentage), 76-28 in the Oregon West (.731 winning percentage) and won four state trophies with two titles and twice settling for fifth. The 2019-20 team might’ve earned another trophy if the pandemic hadn’t led to the tournament’s cancellation.
To clarify, the all-decade period covers teams that competed from the 2010-11 through 2019-20 academic years.
In 2010-11, the Warriors had their least successful season — at least in terms of win-loss record — with a 12-12 overall mark, 5-5 in the conference. Cottage Grove proved to be the main nemesis that season by downing Philomath three times, the last meeting coming in a play-in game that went into overtime.
The next year, the Warriors started an upward trend with a 17-8 record and advancement to the state playoffs. The team lost to Phoenix in the first round. Then in 2012-13, Philomath improved to 18-7 overall, and beat Baker and North Bend to reach the semifinals before falling to Cascade and La Salle Prep to end up fifth.
The championship run in 2013-14 followed with a 24-3 overall record and the team ended up in the finals against La Salle Prep with earlier victories over Sweet Home (73-51), North Valley (44-43) and La Grande (61-52). The biggest scare that season occurred in the one-point win over North Valley in the quarterfinals but DeSaulnier and Marchant came up big in the second half and the defense held on late, including a Koeby Bennett block on the opponent’s final shot.
In 2014-15, Philomath had arguably one of its top teams and a legitimate chance to repeat. The team finished 24-4 after an upset loss to a hot North Marion squad in the semifinals and then a seven-point loss to top-seeded North Bend in the game for third and fifth.
Philomath was back on top in 2015-16, however, with a 25-3 season that culminated with the win over Seaside in the 4A finale. Along the way, the Warriors beat South Umpqua (73-39), Henley (60-46) and Gladstone (61-46).
In 2016-17, the Warriors had another 20-win season and went to the tournament as a No. 4 seed with a first-round win over Mazama (56-44) but Philomath dropped games in Forest Grove to North Bend and Gladstone to miss out on a trophy.
The Warriors of 2017-18 and 2018-19 had records of 15-9 and 13-12, respectively, with first-round playoff losses both years. The program rebounded last season to a 20-4 record, No. 2 playoff seed and a first-round win over Phoenix (48-45). The team was set to play Klamath Union in the quarterfinals when the coronavirus cancellations hit.
With only five positions available, narrowing down those to include on the first and second teams was not an easy task considering the quality of basketball talent that has suited up for Philomath over the past 10 seasons.
The second team includes Derek Nash (2009-13), Nolan Jackson (2014-18), Koeby Bennett (2011-15), Austin Gerding (2013-17) and John Hanson (2010-12). All-conference and all-state honors, performances in big games, comments from their coaches and team success all factored into the all-decade selections.
Here are the newspaper’s five players chosen for the PHS all-decade first team:
Ben DeSaulnier (2010-14)
A unanimous choice as the Class 4A player of the year in the spring of 2014, Ben DeSaulnier was one of those players that will always be mentioned among the best in Philomath High School’s boys basketball history.
After earning the 4A Player of the Year honor, Ecker said, “He deserves it. I think he was the best player in 4A by far. Being unanimous is pretty impressive.”
In the state title game victory over La Salle Prep, DeSaulnier scored 30 points. He was on the 2014 all-tournament first team, an honor he also achieved in 2013.
“Ben, not only tonight but Ben the entire season. He’s a helluva player,” teammate Brodie Marchant said after the team won state. “He’s the rock of our team. He went off tonight. It’s hard to stop him but he just kept scoring, scoring, scoring.”
DeSaulnier scored 23 of those 30 in the first half alone and he also grabbed 11 rebounds in the win.
Earlier that season, DeSaulnier scored a school-record 53 points in a 104-62 win over Stayton. He had 38 at halftime in that one and had reached 53 by the end of the third.
“I’ve got to give credit to my teammates,” DeSaulnier said at the time. “Those guys, they found me open. All the credit goes to them. I just shot the ball. I was feeling good tonight and they got me the ball in the right situations.”
DeSaulnier, who was a first-team Oregon West pick three times, went on to star in college at Southern Oregon, where he scored more than 1,000 points.
Cal Stueve (2013-17)
Stueve scored a lot of points for the Warriors during his time with the program with 20-point performances becoming routine by his senior year. He played well on both ends of the court, talents that were reflected on all-conference selections.
Stueve was the Oregon West Player of the Year in 2016-17 and was included on the all-state first team following his junior and senior seasons. He was on the all-tournament team in 2016 when Philomath won a state title.
“It’s amazing just how good he really is, the things that he gives us,” Ecker said following a 2017 win over Stayton. “Even when he’s not scoring, the things that he can bring and bring out in other people.”
Stueve went on to play basketball at Oregon Tech.
Riley Davis (2013-16)
The Oregon West Player of the Year and an all-state first-team selection following the 2015-16 season, Riley Davis had the type of all-around abilities that can carry a team in good times and through rough spots. Double digits for points scored and rebounds along with a half-dozen or so assists, steals and blocks were typical stat lines for the basketball standout.
“Gosh, he’s done a fantastic job all year long, not just points but it’s points, rebounding, blocks, assists and being the guy on the team that everybody’s looking up to ... solid as a rock on our team,” Ecker said.
Davis played at nearby Linn-Benton Community College.
“He does a really good job of keeping his eyes up and looking up the floor,” Ecker said. “When people get out in transition, he’s going to be able to hit people up and down the court.”
Trey Ecker (2011-15)
It’s never easy being the son of the head coach, but Trey Ecker handled the situation well and these days appears to be headed in his father’s footsteps as a coach. Back during his playing days, Ecker showed signs of those leadership skills while on the floor with the Warriors.
Ecker had an exceptional senior season and was named to the Oregon West first team and all-state honorable mention in 2014-15.
After a disappointing loss to North Bend in the 4A state playoffs to end his high school career, Ecker reflected on his time playing for his dad.
“It’s definitely among the best memories, playing four years with my dad. It definitely means a lot to play for him. I love him to death, a lot of good memories.”
Ecker went on to play at Linn-Benton Community College and today is an assistant coach with the Warriors.
Brodie Marchant (2011-15)
One of the many athletes that developed through the Philomath system into one of the top players in the state, Brodie Marchant played on the state title team of 2014 and was a first-team all-tournament selection. The next season as a senior, he earned Oregon West first-team recognition.
The 6-foot-6 Marchant had the skillset to score close to the hoop, block shots and grab rebounds but he could also step out and bury the 3-pointer.
Marchant was a humble player who gave a lot of the credit to his teammates.
“We have a lot of diversity,” he said heading into the 2014 state tournament. “A lot of our games we get more than just one player in double digits. We all play our part and if one guy is struggling, then a lot more people step up, so I think we’ve got a good chance of winning it this year.”
Marchant’s words rang true as the Warriors took the title.
After PHS, Marchant went on to play for Linn-Benton Community College.
