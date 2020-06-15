All-decade boys basketball: DeSaulnier, Stueve head up impressive group

The next year, the Warriors started an upward trend with a 17-8 record and advancement to the state playoffs. The team lost to Phoenix in the first round. Then in 2012-13, Philomath improved to 18-7 overall, and beat Baker and North Bend to reach the semifinals before falling to Cascade and La Salle Prep to end up fifth.

The championship run in 2013-14 followed with a 24-3 overall record and the team ended up in the finals against La Salle Prep with earlier victories over Sweet Home (73-51), North Valley (44-43) and La Grande (61-52). The biggest scare that season occurred in the one-point win over North Valley in the quarterfinals but DeSaulnier and Marchant came up big in the second half and the defense held on late, including a Koeby Bennett block on the opponent’s final shot.

In 2014-15, Philomath had arguably one of its top teams and a legitimate chance to repeat. The team finished 24-4 after an upset loss to a hot North Marion squad in the semifinals and then a seven-point loss to top-seeded North Bend in the game for third and fifth.

Philomath was back on top in 2015-16, however, with a 25-3 season that culminated with the win over Seaside in the 4A finale. Along the way, the Warriors beat South Umpqua (73-39), Henley (60-46) and Gladstone (61-46).