All-decade boys track and field: Warriors won state title in 2011

• Shot put — Kane Rust (2016-19). During his senior season in 2019, Rust was in the zone during the Meet of Champions and had heaved the 12-pound shot 51-0.5 — the best mark by a Warrior in 36 years. Rust wasn’t able to get past the 50-foot mark again but came close at the district meet with a 49-2.5. At state, Rust placed sixth with a 47-10.25. The 51-0.5 ranks fourth all-time.

• Discus — Keith Larson (2012-15). The only state medal winner for this event for PHS from the past decade, Larson took fourth in 2015 with a throw of 146-9. His personal-best in the event occurred at the Wally Ciochetti Invite when he had a 147-11. Larson’s throws were the best that had been seen at PHS in years, at least since Jeff Rhoads in the mid-1990s.

• Javelin — Kerrick Roach (2008-11). Philomath hasn’t seen too much success in the javelin through the years but Roach had a significant senior season in 2011. Roach not only broke the school record, but he won a state title in the event with a throw of 187-6. He had thrown in the 190s early in the regular season but slipped a bit at districts before his performance at state. Roach broke the 200-foot mark about a month after the end of his senior season with a 200-0.75 at the USA National Junior Championships.