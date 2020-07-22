All-decade boys track and field: Warriors won state title in 2011

Competing on hallowed ground at Hayward Field in Eugene, track and field athletes want to finish their seasons in style by standing atop a podium with a medal hanging around their necks.
Over the past decade, a handful of PHS boys have stood higher than the rest. Jeff Schreiner-McGraw’s endurance and ability led to a couple of individual titles. Kerrick Roach’s form and strength helped him win the top javelin medal. Then there was Trevor Sartnurak’s speed and Trevin Del Nero’s hurdling. The school’s 4-by-400 relay also won a title midway through the decade.
Del Nero’s victory actually came at Mt. Hood Community College with Hayward Field out of commission in 2019 because of a renovation project. And the 2020 squad didn’t have an opportunity to compete for state championships because of the pandemic. There was potential there to add to the state title list.
From a team perspective, the top contingent has to be the Warriors of the 2010-11 academic year. Philomath won state that spring by six points over runner-up Banks. Schreiner-McGraw, a senior, won state titles in both the 800-meter run and the 1,500-meter run. Roach, also a senior, won the javelin title.
The 4-by-400 relay that season also scored good points with a runner-up finish — missing the victory by less than a half-second. Running on the relay were junior Matt Trask, junior Zach Trask, senior Julio Alvarado and Schreiner-McGraw. Joe Keenan-Tasker, a senior, placed third in the pole vault.
In 2012, the Warriors didn’t have much of a chance with several high-performing seniors gone from the state championship team. Senior Zach Trask had a runner-up finish in the 300 hurdles for the team’s lone top-3 performance. A similar outcome followed in 2013 — that team’s top finish being a fifth in one of the relays.
Philomath put together a pretty good squad in 2014 and finished eighth at state. Sartnurak, a junior, had good showings in the sprints, senior Chris Houck placed runner-up in the 110 hurdles and junior Isaac Manning was second in the pole vault.
The Warriors had one of its top teams of the decade in 2015, finishing third at the state meet behind Henley and North Bend. Sartnurak, now a senior, won a state title in the 200 with a school-record performance. He also ran the anchor leg on the state-winning 4-by-400 relay with sophomore Clark Hellesto, senior Mitchell Thomas and Manning, who was a senior. Manning was again state runner-up in the pole vault.
The Warriors bid farewell to several quality athletes after the 2015 season and didn’t do much at state for the next three seasons. In 2019, the Warriors had a top-10 finish with ninth place. Del Nero, a junior, provided the team’s highlight of the state meet by winning the 110-meter high hurdles. Senior Jeremy Schaffer finished runner-up in the pole vault.
The 2020 squad appeared to have a lot of promising athletes capable of scoring points in big meets, but the season was canceled because of the pandemic.
The all-decade team (2010-11 through 2019-20 academic years) includes athletes chosen for each event. Times and distances represented the starting point for putting together the teams although venue and performance at state and district meets carried weight. Joe Fulton, who coached the program throughout the time period, also provided input.
Here’s a look at the first-team selections in each event:
• 100 — Trevor Sartnurak (2013-15). The speediest Warrior of the decade proved to be Sartnurak with his abilities in the sprints. Sartnurak’s top time in the 100-meter dash occurred in 2015 when he had a time of 11.04 seconds at the district meet. At state, Sartnurak placed third as a junior with an 11.17 and second as a senior with an 11.21. During his time with the Warriors, Sartnurak had the type of times in the 100 that hadn’t been seen since the late 1990s with James Reynolds and Ryan Henthorne.
• 200 — Trevor Sartnurak (2013-15). Perhaps it’s no surprise, but Sartnurak also gets the nod for the first team in the 200, which was actually his better of the two events. Fast out of the blocks, effective on the curve and finishing strong, Sartnurak broke a 24-year-old school record in the 200 with a time of 22.40 in 2015. That performance came at the state meet and earned Sartnurak the state title.
• 400 —Logan Hannigan-Downs (2017-18). One of the top quarter-milers that had been seen in years, Hannigan-Downs placed fifth at state in the 2018 meet with a time of 51.16 seconds. That ranks as the fifth-best all-time at PHS and is second-best in the 2000s (trailing only Tyler Thomas and his 50.49 from the 2009 season). Hannigan-Downs is the only PHS athlete to place in the 400 at state over the past decade.
• 800 — Jeff Schreiner-McGraw (2008-11). The school-record holder in the 800, Schreiner-McGraw’s all-time best of 1:53.21 was accomplished in an invitational meet at Centennial during the 2011 season. He took first place at state with a time of 1:56.28. Schreiner-McGraw had also won state in the 800 when he was a junior in 2009-10, coming in with a 1:56.37.
• 1500 — Jeff Schreiner-McGraw (2008-11). Philomath has had some impressive 1,500-meter runners through the years, especially the period from the late 1980s into the mid-1990s. Schreiner-McGraw joins that list with his accomplishments during the 2011 season, which included a 4:06.59 to win state. His personal-best came during the regular season with a 4:06.18 at the Meet of Champions.
• 3000 — Josh Seekatz (2008-11). Seekatz had a time of 8:56.37 to place fifth at state during the 2011 season. Seeketz actually had his personal best during a junior varsity district meet when he finished with an 8:52.93 — a time that ranks No. 4 on the school’s all-time list in the event.
• 110 hurdles — Trevin Del Nero (2017-20). For those who saw it, Del Nero’s victory at state in 2019 was something to remember. A junior, Del Nero took the state title by just two-hundredths of a second over Sweet Home’s Noah Dinsfriend. Del Nero’s top time in the event occurred that same year at districts when he came in with a time of 15.49. Del Nero would’ve been one of the favorites to repeat as a state champion in 2020. The first six athletes who finished behind Del Nero in 2019 at state were all seniors.
• 300 hurdles — Zach Trask (2009-12). The only 300 hurdler to break 40 seconds in the event over the past 10 years, Trask placed second at state in 2012 with a time of 39.64. His personal-record in the event occurred at the district meet that same season with a 39.40, which stands as the school record. Trask also placed in the event at state in 2011 when he came in fourth with a 40.20.
• 4x100 relay — Hunter Foster (2012, 14-15), Mitchell Thomas (2012-15), Isaac Manning (2012-15), Trevor Sartnurak (2013-15). The Warriors foursome in 2015 placed third at state with a school-record time of 43.24 seconds. The performance was just three-tenths of a second behind North Bend, the champions. All four individuals on the relay were seniors. They had been running together all season and broke 44 seconds for the first time a week before state with a 43.64 at districts.
• 4x400 relay — Matt Trask (2010-12), Zach Trask (2009-12), Julio Alvarado (2008-11), Jeff Schreiner-McGraw (2008-11). The Trask brothers, both juniors, along with Alvardo, a senior, and Schreiner-McGraw, also a senior, covered the distance in 3:24.97 during the 2011 state meet. But the foursome had to settle with runner-up with Banks getting the edge at the finish. PHS had the previously mentioned 4-by-400 state title relay in 2015 but they came in with a slower time than the 2011 quartet with a 3:26.81. The 2011 team’s time ranks third all-time at PHS.
• Shot put — Kane Rust (2016-19). During his senior season in 2019, Rust was in the zone during the Meet of Champions and had heaved the 12-pound shot 51-0.5 — the best mark by a Warrior in 36 years. Rust wasn’t able to get past the 50-foot mark again but came close at the district meet with a 49-2.5. At state, Rust placed sixth with a 47-10.25. The 51-0.5 ranks fourth all-time.
• Discus — Keith Larson (2012-15). The only state medal winner for this event for PHS from the past decade, Larson took fourth in 2015 with a throw of 146-9. His personal-best in the event occurred at the Wally Ciochetti Invite when he had a 147-11. Larson’s throws were the best that had been seen at PHS in years, at least since Jeff Rhoads in the mid-1990s.
• Javelin — Kerrick Roach (2008-11). Philomath hasn’t seen too much success in the javelin through the years but Roach had a significant senior season in 2011. Roach not only broke the school record, but he won a state title in the event with a throw of 187-6. He had thrown in the 190s early in the regular season but slipped a bit at districts before his performance at state. Roach broke the 200-foot mark about a month after the end of his senior season with a 200-0.75 at the USA National Junior Championships.
• High jump — Alex Munsee (2009-12). Munsee was the only PHS athlete to clear 6 feet in the high jump during the past 10 years. Munsee pulled it off when he went 6-1 as a senior in the Oregon West Championships. Unfortunately, he couldn’t duplicate the feat the following week at state and went down with “no height” and no medal. Munsee also qualified for state as a junior and finished 12th. He was the only PHS state qualifier in the high jump during the 2010s.
• Pole vault — Isaac Manning (2012-15). An event that Philomath usually finds success in from year to year, Manning had a stellar senior season in 2015. He broke the school record during a home meet when he cleared 15-4. The previous record had stood for 19 years. Manning went on to clear 15-0 at districts and had a 14-6 at state to finish second. Manning placed three times at state, the others being sixth in 2013 and second in 2014.
• Long jump — Stephen Coskey (2013). Coskey had his best-ever jump during the Junction City Invitational in 2013 with a 21-3.5. A few weeks earlier, he had gone 21-0.5 in the season-opening Darrell Deedon Invite. But he was not able to break 20 the rest of the season and went 19-9 at districts for fifth. PHS did not send an athlete to state in the long jump during the past decade.
• Triple jump — Chris Houck (2011-14). Houck had the best mark of the past 10 years when he had a 41-9 at the Stayton Twilight meet in 2014 when he was a senior. A picture of consistency, Houck broke 41 feet six times during his final season at PHS. He placed third at districts with a 41-5.5 and missed state.
The second team includes Zach Trask (100, 400) and Sam Van Dyke (200) in the sprints; Thomas (800) in middle distance; Seekatz (1500) and Brian Blythe (3000) in long distances; Houck (110) and Hannigan-Downs (300) in the hurdles; Larson (shot put), Hunter Rust (discus) and Matt Trask (javelin) in the throws; and Houck (high jump, long jump), Joe Keenan-Tasker (pole vault) and Isaiah Savage (triple jump) in the jumps. The relays include Matt Larrabee, Austin Brown, William Karlsson and Coskey for the 4-by-100 and Clark Hellesto, Thomas, Manning and Sartnurak in the 4-by-400.
