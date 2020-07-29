All-decade girls track and field: Warriors traditionally strong in relays

Often regarded as the toughest and most challenging running event, the 400-meter dash requires competitors to master a combination of speed, endurance and discipline.
Pure sprinters often lack the endurance for the kick at the end and most distance runners lack the speed to compete at a high level. Discipline is required through the last 100 meters to fight through muscles that are tensing up and lungs that feel like they’re on fire.
Those that find success in the event (and the 300 hurdles) are a special type of athlete and typically among the best on the team. Philomath High’s girls track team has certainly had no shortage of special 400 runners.
Four times over the past decade, the Warriors stood atop the medal podium at the state track meet in the 4-by-400 relay. The 2011, 2014, 2018 and 2019 relays each had first-place performances on the Class 4A stage. A fifth title in the event seemed likely if this past spring’s season had not been canceled.
Along with a pair of 4-by-100 relays (2011 and 2018), Philomath had six event titles during the past 10 years. From a team perspective, the Warriors had two runner-up finishes and one third and placed among the top 10 in five out of nine seasons.
The past 10 seasons for the all-decade teams are defined as the 2010-11 through 2019-20 academic years. Philomath entered this period after winning the state championship with its 2009-10 athletes — and in a landslide over runner-up Marist.
The Warriors were extremely close to repeating as champions during the spring of 2011 in a very tight team race with Newport. The Cubs had just enough to pull off the team win with 63 points to Philomath’s 61.
The Warriors relays both won that season with Alison Jensen, Tegan Grunwald, Audrey Hellesto and Sara Ham in the 4-by-100 and Ham, Rylee Marshall, Grunwald and Hellesto in the 4-by-400.
Hellesto had a difficult pill to swallow with second place in the 200 with meet officials needing to extend times out to a thousandth of a second to determine the winner (Estacada’s Genna Settle won with a 25.973 with Hellesto second at 25.980). Hellesto also had a runner-up showing in the 400 while Ham and Marshall contributed third-place medals in the 200 and high jump, respectively. Ultimately, Philomath proved to be a little light in the field events that season to push the team over the top with no state qualifiers other than Marshall in the high jump and triple jump.
Philomath finished outside the top 10 in 2012 and 2013. The 4-by-400 relay had a second-place finish with Jenna Grunwald, Tierra Stephenson, Tegan Grunwald and Ham. In the open 400, Ham had a third-place showing.
The 2014 squad scored some points with the strong performances in the 4-by-400 relay continuing. Jessica Saathoff, Megan Schrock, Jenna Grunwald and Stephenson took first place in the event that spring.
After not scoring much at state in 2015 and 2016, the program embarked on a serious upswing in 2017 with the older athletes peaking and a talented freshmen class coming in. The Warriors placed eighth that season. Hannah Hernandez in the 3,000 and Molly Klipfel in the triple jump had top-three performances.
In 2018, Philomath placed third in the team trophy chase but was in it until the end. Marshfield took first with 60, Astoria was second with 55 and Philomath third at 52.5, just ahead of North Valley’s 50, in one of Class 4A’s most competitive state meets.
The 4-by-100 relay won with Phaedra Hinds-Cook, Melia Morton, Hannah Bovbjerg and Maggie Ross and the 4-by-400 relay was back on top with Hinds-Cook, Hernandez, Hannah Bovbjerg and Morton. Individually, Ross placed second in both the 100 and 200 and Morton was a third-place finisher in the 400.
The 2019 squad placed second behind a talented Hidden Valley team that ran away with the title. The 4-by-400 relay won again with Ross, Hernandez, Bovbjerg and Morton and the 4-by-100 was second with Bovbjerg, Morton, Alivia Pittman and Ross. Philomath had three individual runner-up finishes with Ross in the 100, Morton in the 400 and Hernandez in the 1,500. Ross also had a third place in the 200.
The pandemic eliminated the 2020 season, a very difficult situation to accept with Philomath projected to win the state title with the athletes that were returning.
The following all-decade team (2010-11 through 2019-20 academic years) includes athletes chosen for each event. Times and distances represented the starting point for putting together the teams although venue and performance at state and district meets. Frequency in a particular event was also considered. Joe Fulton, who coached the program throughout the time period, also provided input.
Here’s a look at the first-team selections in each event:
• 100—Maggie Ross (2017-20). Ross placed all three years at the state track meet in the 100-meter dash with fifth as a freshman and runner-up finishes as a sophomore and junior. She would’ve been favored to win as a senior. Ross broke Alice Best’s 38-year-old PHS record in the 100 in 2018 at the Wally Ciochetti Invite and then broke her own record four more times — her fastest being a 12.34 that she ran at the Meet of Champions in April 2019 at Sweet Home.
• 200—Maggie Ross (2017-20). Also the school record-holder in this event, Ross placed fourth as a freshman, second as a sophomore and third as a junior at state. Again, she would’ve been among the favorites to win this past spring. Ross missed the school record by one-hundredth of a second as a sophomore and then broke it at state in 2019 with a 25.27. The previous record by Toni Adair had stood for 19 years.
• 400—Sara Ham (2010-13): An event loaded with talented runners through the decade, Ham gets the first-team nod based on a 58.37 that she ran at the 2013 state meet. Audrey Hellesto could’ve easily been the first-team selection here as well with her PR coming in at 58.38. Both runners were consistent with several times under 1 minute during their PHS careers. Ham placed third at state in 2012 and fourth with that PR time in 2013. She ranks third on the PHS all-time list.
• 800—Ane Martinsen (2016). Martinsen, a foreign-exchange student from Norway that competed for Philomath in 2016, placed fourth at state in the 800. Her personal-best came during the regular season with a 2:21.24 at the Wally Ciochetti Invite. On a side note, Hannah Hernandez actually has the top time of the decade in the 800 with a 2:18.82 that she ran in a meet as a junior, but it was not her primary event and she is recognized in two other individual events on the first team.
• 1500—Hannah Hernandez (2017-20). Hernandez left her mark on PHS running with her contributions through four years of cross-country and three seasons of track (the fourth being canceled). As a junior, she placed second at state with a 4:48.54, best of the decade. Hernandez had finishes of fourth, seventh and second in her three state meets and she took the district title all three years. She’ll compete at the next level at Oregon State.
• 3000—Hannah Hernandez (2017-20). In the 3,000-meter run, Hernandez ran a 10.19.60 during a regular-season meet as a junior and placed sixth at state later in the year. She was the district champion all three years in the event and had her top finish at state as a freshman with third place. Meaghan Alba deserves mention here for her consistency over her four years in the event and is the second-team choice.
• 100 hurdles—Emma Callender (2012-15) and Alivia Pittman (2018-20). Callender and Pittman share the first-team spot for the 100-meter hurdles based on their exact same PR times of 16.33 seconds. Callender ran that time at the 2015 district meet and followed with a 16.59 for sixth at state. Pittman had her PR in 2019 during prelims at state and in finals, ran a 16.43 and placed eighth. Pittman missed her junior season with the cancellation and will be a senior for this coming academic year. Callender and Pittman are tied for eighth on the all-time school list.
• 300 hurdles—Megan Schrock (2011-14). During her senior season in 2014, Schrock ran a 46.69 to place fourth at the state meet, a time that puts her in the No. 2 spot on the all-time PHS list. Schrock also qualified as a junior and made finals where she placed eighth. The second-team choice in this event, Tierra Stephenson, was in the same grade as Schrock and had a 47.22 as a senior in 2014 and was eighth at state.
• 4x100 relay—Alison Jensen (2010-13), Tegan Grunwald (2009-12), Audrey Hellesto (2008-11), Sara Ham (2010-13). In a consistent event for PHS over the past decade, Philomath’s top foursome of Jensen, Grunwald, Hellesto and Ham had the top time with a 49.51 that won the state meet in 2011. That time ranks the relay as the second-fastest in PHS history. Three of the four relay participants were underclassmen in 2011, including Jensen and Ham, who were sophomores, and Grunwald, a junior.
• 4x400 relay—Sara Ham (2010-13), Rylee Marshall (2008-11), Tegan Grunwald (2009-12), Audrey Hellesto (2008-11). The most successful event for PHS over the past decade, the Warriors won four state titles in the 4-by-400 with the 2011 contingent leading the way with a time of 4:01.01, which missed the school record that had been set the previous year by a half-second. It was a fast field in 2011 also with the top four times all under 4:04. The other three state titles for PHS in the event occurred in 2014, 2018 and 2019.
• Shot put—Mia Rust (2019-20). After not competing as a freshman because of injury, Rust had a bit of a slow start as a sophomore but came on strong over the final month and after winning districts, had a personal-best distance of 37-7 at state to place fifth. Rust’s junior season was canceled and she still has another opportunity as a senior this coming spring. Rust’s top mark ranks her at No. 4 on the all-tine school list.
• Discus—Sadiemay Gullberg (2017-19). In an event where the school has seen most of its success in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, Gullberg emerged as a junior during a season that took her all the way to the state finals. Gullberg’s best distance in the event occurred at the district meet in 2018 with a 118-2. She placed eighth at state both as a junior and senior. She ranks third on the all-time PHS list.
• Javelin—Brandy Hendershott (2014-15). Competing for two years with PHS, Hendershott was the only Warrior to place in the event at the state meet over the past decade with sixth in 2015. During her senior season, she consistently threw in the 105- to 110-feet range until she really took off over the final month. At the district meet, she won with a throw of 117 feet and then she followed with a 117-10 for that sixth-place medal at state.
• High jump—Rylee Marshall (2008-11). Marshall didn’t compete in the high jump until her senior year but saw a decent run of success during the regular season that led up to a runner-up placing at the district meet. She didn’t break the 5-foot barrier until the state meet and she took it even further by clearing 5-2 to place third. Marshall’s height on that day ties her for No. 5 on the all-time PHS list.
• Pole vault—Rachel Seagren (2012-15). Another PHS event with a tradition of success, Seagren gets the first-team spot for the pole vault. Seagren placed fifth at state as a junior and seventh as a senior. Her top height occurred in 2015 in Elmira when she cleared 11-2 to break a 17-year-old school record that had been held by Erica Boren. She won district titles for both her junior and senior seasons.
• Long jump—Melia Morton (2018-20). Morton’s jump of 16-11 as a sophomore in 2019 was tops over the past decade and is enough to place her on the first team. Morton’s PR occurred in the season-opening meet at Stayton. Later that spring, she won districts and finished seventh at state. Morton’s 16-11 ranks her at No. 3 on the all-time PHS list. Her junior season was canceled and Morton will be a senior for this coming academic year.
• Triple jump—Molly Klipfel (2014-17). Klipfel saved her best for last during the 2017 season when she went 35-0.5 at the state meet to place third. Her previous best had been the 33-5 from the week before at districts. Klipfel’s emergence was noticeable late that season with marks that had consistently been in the 30 to 32 range dating back to her freshman year. She ranks No. 4 on the PHS all-time list. Rylee Marshall, who is on the second team with a 34-6.5 at state in 2011, had a better career PR than Klipfel with a 35-6, but that mark occurred during the 2009-10 academic year, which is not considered for this all-decade list.
The all-decade second team includes Phaedra Hinds-Cook (100), Audrey Hellesto (200), Sara Ham (400), Jenna Grunwald (800), Annette Marinello (1500), Meaghan Alba (3000), Megan Schrock (100 hurdles), Tierra Stephenson (300 hurdles), Sadiemay Gullberg (shot put), Mia Rust (discus), Sara Bradley (javelin), Arianna Manning (high jump), Lily Bogard (pole vault), Sara Ham (long jump) and Rylee Marshall (triple jump). The relays include Hannah Bovbjerg, Melia Morton, Alivia Pittman and Maggie Ross in the 4-by-100 and Jessica Saathoff, Megan Schrock, Jenna Grunwald and Tierra Stephenson in the 4-by-400.
