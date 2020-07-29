All-decade girls track and field: Warriors traditionally strong in relays

• 800—Ane Martinsen (2016). Martinsen, a foreign-exchange student from Norway that competed for Philomath in 2016, placed fourth at state in the 800. Her personal-best came during the regular season with a 2:21.24 at the Wally Ciochetti Invite. On a side note, Hannah Hernandez actually has the top time of the decade in the 800 with a 2:18.82 that she ran in a meet as a junior, but it was not her primary event and she is recognized in two other individual events on the first team.

• 1500—Hannah Hernandez (2017-20). Hernandez left her mark on PHS running with her contributions through four years of cross-country and three seasons of track (the fourth being canceled). As a junior, she placed second at state with a 4:48.54, best of the decade. Hernandez had finishes of fourth, seventh and second in her three state meets and she took the district title all three years. She’ll compete at the next level at Oregon State.

• 3000—Hannah Hernandez (2017-20). In the 3,000-meter run, Hernandez ran a 10.19.60 during a regular-season meet as a junior and placed sixth at state later in the year. She was the district champion all three years in the event and had her top finish at state as a freshman with third place. Meaghan Alba deserves mention here for her consistency over her four years in the event and is the second-team choice.