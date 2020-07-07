All-decade: Philomath’s top talents in baseball

Slater was one of just two second basemen during the past 10 seasons to earn first-team all-conference recognition (Casey Croy was the other but he was placed on the all-decade first team in the outfield). Slater was second-team all-OWC as a junior in 2018 and then first team as a senior in 2019.

“He kind of solidified a spot for us at second base when we knew we were going to need somebody to take over last year and he continued in that role this year,” Webber said after Slater had been named to the all-OWC first team in 2019. “He was just outstanding for us all year long over at second.”

3B—Jackson Northcutt (2009-12)

Northcutt possessed the type of ability that could change the trajectory of the game whether it was stopping grounders at the hot corner or finding a rhythm at the plate to produce runs.

Take this moment from the 2012 season — Northcutt won the game for Philomath over Cascade with a two-run double in the top of the ninth inning, to go along with a home run he had hit in the sixth. He finished with four hits and four RBIs in the 6-4 win over the Cougars.

Northcutt had an exceptional senior season for the Warriors in the spring of 2012. Not only did he make first-team all-conference, but he was a second-team choice on the 4A all-state team.