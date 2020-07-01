All-decade softball: Philomath's recent success reflected on first team

Reichhuber was also dangerous at the plate. During her senior season, she had two walk-off home runs.

1B—Carrie Lillis (2015-18)

Lillis was another one of those rare gems, a four-year starter that could contribute to the team in a variety of ways. As an underclassman, she did a lot of pitching and if not for Combs, would be considered for the first-team spot. She still appeared in the circle in a few games as a senior, but played mostly first base and that’s where she’s placed on the all-decade team.

“She was unanimous as Player of the Year. That’s pretty easy when you look at her stats — she hit .612, she ends up having five home runs and she never struck out. She walked 10 times and probably three or four of those were intentional walks,” Remington said in reference to her league numbers as a senior.

Lillis was all-Oregon West second team at pitcher as a sophomore, first team at the utility position as a junior and first team at first base as a senior. She was also named to the all-state first team as an infielder in 2018.

2B—Riley Weaver (2016-19)