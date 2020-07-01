All-decade softball: Philomath's recent success reflected on first team

Philomath High’s softball program has evolved into one of the best in all of Class 4A over the past few seasons.
Consider this number. Over the past 10 seasons — no record in 2020 of course — the Warriors won 90 games. Nearly half of those victories, 47% to be precise, occurred during the two most recent seasons with 22 in 2018 and 20 in 2019.
Philomath softball struggled for many years in terms of wins and losses. In fact, the team’s 15-9 mark in 2017 represented the program’s first winning record (above .500) since the 1999 season.
As one might expect, the majority of the players on the PHS softball all-decade team competed during the winning years. In fact, all nine first-teamers played during the 2017-19 stretch. But some of those players from the early part of the decade are not forgotten with some representation on the second team.
The all-decade period includes teams that competed from the 2010-11 through 2019-20 academic years. Players were chosen at the nine traditional positions (no designated hitters or utility players) to fill out first and second teams.
All-conference selections represented the starting point for putting together the teams with a lot of research through past game stories.
Here are the newspaper’s nine players chosen for the PHS all-decade first team:
P—Kamden Combs (2018-20)
The strength of a softball team can often be found in the circle and Philomath High pitcher Kamden Combs has been a force during her first two seasons. Combs burst onto 4A softball in 2018 as a freshman and dominated, winning the Oregon West Pitcher of the Year honor in her first high school season. She finished with an 11-0 record, 59 strikeouts and a 2.28 ERA in league play.
“When she takes the ball, she wants to start the first and finish the seventh or fifth or whatever. I’m very proud of her and the growth she’s had over the course of the season,” former PHS softball coach Erik Remington said after her freshman campaign.
In 2019 despite being slowed down by illness, Combs finished with a 16-7 record and 4.17 ERA with 120 strikeouts in 129-1/3 innings and again earned the OWC Pitcher of the Year honor.
Combs earned all-state second-team status her first two seasons.
C—Reiley Reichhuber (2015-18)
Reichhuber was a four-year starter for the Warriors and one of the few players in program history to make the all-conference team all four years — honorable mention in 2015, second team in 2016 and 2017 and first team in 2018. She made the all-state third team as a senior.
“Not only did Reiley put up the numbers but she called all of our pitches every game, which is very unique,” Remington said about Reichhuber after her final season at PHS. “Coaches usually don’t have the confidence in a catcher to call the pitches.”
Reichhuber was also dangerous at the plate. During her senior season, she had two walk-off home runs.
1B—Carrie Lillis (2015-18)
Lillis was another one of those rare gems, a four-year starter that could contribute to the team in a variety of ways. As an underclassman, she did a lot of pitching and if not for Combs, would be considered for the first-team spot. She still appeared in the circle in a few games as a senior, but played mostly first base and that’s where she’s placed on the all-decade team.
“She was unanimous as Player of the Year. That’s pretty easy when you look at her stats — she hit .612, she ends up having five home runs and she never struck out. She walked 10 times and probably three or four of those were intentional walks,” Remington said in reference to her league numbers as a senior.
Lillis was all-Oregon West second team at pitcher as a sophomore, first team at the utility position as a junior and first team at first base as a senior. She was also named to the all-state first team as an infielder in 2018.
2B—Riley Weaver (2016-19)
Weaver was a mainstay at second base during her sophomore and junior seasons before moving into the outfield into her senior season. But it didn’t matter where she played with inclusion on the all-Oregon West team all three of those years — honorable mention at second base as a sophomore and junior, and second team in the outfield as a senior.
Weaver was a slim choice over Kira Williams for the all-decade first-team spot. Williams was a second-team all-league second baseman in 2016.
3B—Amie Russell (2016-19)
Russell will be remembered as a solid third baseman with power-hitting ability at the plate. She was an all-Oregon West first-team selection following her junior and senior seasons and was a second-team pick as a sophomore. Russell also earned all-state status as a junior (honorable mention) and as a senior (second team).
Russell had a stellar senior season with a .454 batting average, .750 slugging percentage, seven home runs and 40 RBIs — all highs on a team that won 20 games. In 2018, few will forget the grand slam she hit in an incredible come-from-behind mercy-rule victory over Yamhill-Carlton.
“It was very impressive watching her play,” Remington said. “Like in batting practice, toward the end of the season, the PYAC kids would line up to watch her hit.”
SS—Hannah Williams (2016-19)
One of the most-talented softball players to ever wear the Warriors uniform, Williams had an impressive career with selection to the all-conference first team three straight seasons. Even as a freshman, she was honorable mention all-league for her one season in the outfield.
“Hannah just absolutely eats, sleeps, breathes softball,” Remington said. “If she’s not taking ground balls, she’s in the outfield taking fly balls. She doesn’t have a ton of power but the kid generates hits and extra bases."
Williams had a .419 batting average as a senior with five home runs, one of those a memorable grand slam to beat Sweet Home. She was also a defensive standout with a .929 fielding percentage, exceptional for a shortstop.
She was named to the all-state team three times — honorable mention in 2017, third team in 2018 and second team in 2019. She was the Oregon West’s Player of the Year as a senior.
Williams is currently playing at Pacific University.
OF—Kaili Saathoff (2018-20)
A player that remains in the program, missing her junior season because of the coronavirus cancellations, Saathoff is a speedster in center field that can run down line drives and rob opposing batters of home runs. In fact, she reached over the fence to take a homer away from Newport in a 2018 battle that allowed Philomath to win the conference title.
Saathoff was a first-team selection in the outfield as a freshman and sophomore. She was also an all-state second-team pick both of those seasons. Saathoff finished with a .447 batting average in 2019 during her sophomore season. She had patience at the plate with 15 walks which helped her to a .536 on-base percentage.
“We would take live batting practice every day and she’s the one outfielder who goes full speed out there,” Remington said. “It shows in the game when you’re making a diving catch ... and those in-the-gap catches. She’s a very gifted athlete, very quick.”
OF—Sarah Buddingh (2015-18)
Buddingh earned all-conference recognition her last two seasons with the Warriors. Buddingh was a first-team pick in the outfield following her junior year and made the second team as a senior.
A solid defensive player in left, Buddingh also developed into a capable bat for Remington’s offense.
“We’re a team that doesn’t give up and that has developed in our program over past years,” Buddingh said heading into the 2018 playoffs. “We just don’t give up and keep fighting and play our game.”
OF—Terra Ordway (2015-18)
Ordway was also a part of Philomath’s exceptional 2018 outfield with her spot in right. Ordway was twice named to the all-Oregon West squad with honorable mention in 2017 and second team in 2018.
Another player who could contribute on both offense and defense, one of her top games came in Philomath’s first state playoff game in 17 years. Facing North Valley in 2018, Ordway had three hits in a 9-3 victory over North Valley.
The second team features Bailey Dunham (2011-14) at pitcher, Mackenna Hart (2011-14) at catcher, Brooke Wendland (2011-14) at first base, Kira Williams (2013-16) at second base, Amelia Evans (2013-16) at third base and Madeline Lehman (2011-14) at shortstop to round out the infield. The second-team outfielders include Kylee Galvan (2016-19), Katrina Gerger (2012-15) and Heather Hawe (2014-17).
