All-decade team: A look at Philomath's top players on the gridiron

Austin Brown, RB-DB — Brown makes the first team at both running back and defensive back with a football career that culminated with all-state selections on both sides during his senior season. In a 2012 win over Yamhill-Carlton, he had six carries for 262 yards rushing and TD runs of 85, 58 and 89 yards. "He shows you that he’s got that speed and that ability to make plays happen,” Muir said about Brown, who had similar games at other times over his last two seasons.

Joe Noble, RB-LB — Noble proved to be a valuable player on both sides of the ball with his play at linebacker and running back. Noble was an all-state second-team selection at linebacker in 2013. One of his top performances came in 2012 when he ran nine times for 131 yards and two touchdowns, had two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery in a 39-7 win over Newport. Said Muir, “Joe just finds a way to be wherever the ball is.”

Cal Stueve, TE — Despite a thumb injury that slowed him down early on, Stueve had a huge season during his junior year in 2015 that earned him a spot on the all-state first team at tight end. “Cal is an extremely talented athlete,” Muir said. “His improved blocking was really a key for us. ... And you can’t say enough about his hands. It will be interesting how he goes moving forward.”