All-decade team: Philomath's top players in girls basketball

With that much quality running up and down the court, it was not easy coming up with only 10 players to be included on the all-decade first and second teams. Further, it was even more difficult to decide which five should go on the first team.

All-conference and all-state honors, performances in big games, comments from their coaches and team success all factored into the selections. Philomath’s strongest position during the 2010s proved to be at guard and that is reflected on the first team.

Here are the newspaper’s five players chosen for the PHS all-decade first team:

Sage Kramer (2018-20)

Only two seasons into her high school basketball career at Philomath, Kramer has etched her name into the state record books, earned back-to-back Oregon West Player of the Year awards and this past season, won the top player honor for all of Class 4A. Folks that have been around PHS basketball for several years say she’s the caliber of player that hasn’t been seen since Trisha Stevens wore the uniform in the late 1980s.

“On the offensive end, I think she’s one of the best scoring threats in the state, if not the best, which is impressive for a sophomore,” Silva said. “We’re pretty fortunate to have her for two more years.”