All-decade team: Philomath's top players in girls basketball

The Philomath High School girls basketball program captured its share of headlines through the past 10 seasons, many of those in March when the cream of the crop rises to the top of Class 4A.
There was the 34-32 win over Madras in the 2012 state tournament when the Warriors forced four turnovers on the opponent’s final five possessions. Tierra Stephenson scored on a layup and Philomath advanced to the semis with a 34-32 win.
Two years later, the Warriors completed a perfect run through the Oregon West Conference and came up big on defense in a 35-27 victory over playoff rival Banks to reach the tournament.
Back in 2018-19, Philomath pulled off one of the most impressive turnarounds in the history of 4A girls basketball by going from worst-to-first in the Oregon West and bringing home a fifth-place trophy from the tournament.
This past season, the program held down the No. 1 ranking from wire-to-wire and was in position to contend for the state title when the coronavirus pandemic ruined all of the fun. The Warriors had to settle for a 24-1 season, advancement to the tournament and a perfect 12-0 run through the league.
Combined, Philomath compiled records of 164-82 overall and 71-33 in the Oregon West from 2010-11 through 2019-20 under four coaches — Amy Leonard, Dave Garvin, Shelly Brown (interim) and Ben Silva. Some great players wore the Warriors uniform through those 10 seasons.
With that much quality running up and down the court, it was not easy coming up with only 10 players to be included on the all-decade first and second teams. Further, it was even more difficult to decide which five should go on the first team.
All-conference and all-state honors, performances in big games, comments from their coaches and team success all factored into the selections. Philomath’s strongest position during the 2010s proved to be at guard and that is reflected on the first team.
Here are the newspaper’s five players chosen for the PHS all-decade first team:
Sage Kramer (2018-20)
Only two seasons into her high school basketball career at Philomath, Kramer has etched her name into the state record books, earned back-to-back Oregon West Player of the Year awards and this past season, won the top player honor for all of Class 4A. Folks that have been around PHS basketball for several years say she’s the caliber of player that hasn’t been seen since Trisha Stevens wore the uniform in the late 1980s.
“On the offensive end, I think she’s one of the best scoring threats in the state, if not the best, which is impressive for a sophomore,” Silva said. “We’re pretty fortunate to have her for two more years.”
This past season, Kramer, who plays wing, averaged 23.7 points per game and shot 56.3% from the field — 60% on two-pointers and 41.5% on 3-pointers. She also led the team in rebounds and steals with averages of 7.0 and 3.8, respectively.
Kramer is one of only four players in Oregon girls basketball history to shoot 100% from the field in a game. She pulled it off when she hit 16 of 16 in a Feb. 14, 2020 win over Sisters. She also owns three Class 4A records for most points in a game for a sophomore (44 vs. Sisters), most points in a quarter (23 vs. Newport) and most points in a half (30 vs. Woodburn).
Kramer averaged 17.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and had a team-high 86 steals during her freshman season.
Tegan Grunwald (2008-12)
Grunwald played her final two seasons in the period included in our all-decade team. A four-year starter for Leonard, Grunwald could do it all on the basketball court.
“Tegan is kind of irreplaceable,” Leonard said about Grunwald after she had played her final game with PHS. “She certainly brought a lot to this team.”
Grunwald — one of three guards on our first team — earned all-state honors following her senior season. She was also on the Class 4A all-state tournament team in 2012 when she had 47 points and 26 rebounds.
“Nobody expected us to go this far and I’m really proud of all my teammates for sticking through with it ... Every day, practicing hard and knowing where we wanted to go,” Grunwald said after scoring 23 points, grabbing nine rebounds and coming away with nine steals in a tough 38-35 loss to Banks in the third-place game.
Tierra Stephenson (2010-14)
Stephenson played alongside Grunwald for a couple of years during those first few seasons of the decade. In fact, Stephenson shared her appreciation for what Grunwald did during her time at Philomath.
“It helped a lot because I just learned from her,” Stephenson said in a 2012-13 season preview story. “She was a good ball handler and she had confidence in herself. By having her to look up to, it was a good experience for me. It taught me a lot.”
Stephenson accomplished plenty on her own, however, and goes down as one of the school’s best-ever point guards with an effective outside shot.
Following her senior season, Stephenson earned a spot on the all-state first team and was named the Oregon West Player of the Year. She was also a first-team all-league choice in 2011-12 and 2012-13.
Emma Pankalla (2016-20)
Pankalla started four seasons under three coaches for the Warriors during the latter part of the decade. A tenacious defender, Pankalla directed the offense for a program that was best in the state during her senior year.
“A lot of girls end up getting on first team because they’re averaging in the high teens because they’re the only scoring option on their team,” Silva said a few months ago in a story about all-state selections. “Emma had the ability to score but she just realized that wasn’t the role that we had her fulfill. She showed a lot of maturity on her part in that regard.”
Pankalla will be remembered for her ability to get the ball in the right player’s hands for a shot. She broke the 4A state record for most assists in a game when she had 15 in a 2019 win over Newport.
“I haven’t seen many girls at our level that can pass the ball the way she does,” Silva said. “It’s pretty impressive. She had a number of passes throughout the season where as a coach you sit back and think, wow, that was impressive.”
Pankalla was an Oregon West first-team pick in three of her four seasons.
Mia Rust (2017-20)
In a very close decision for the final spot on the first team, Rust edges out Brenna Marshall. A junior this past season, Rust shot 51.8% from the field and averaged 11.4 points per game for the 24-1 Warriors. As a sophomore, she averaged 11.7 points.
“She never wants to come out of the ballgame; she has a motor that doesn’t stop and she could probably play 32 minutes most games and be just fine,” Silva said. “She’s able to score in multiple ways as well and she’s very athletic and can get out and run.”
Rust battled injuries as a freshman and came back to earn all-conference first-team recognition following her sophomore and junior seasons. She was honorable mention all-state this spring.
As mentioned, Marshall, who played from 2011-15, was strongly considered with a couple of great seasons at wing. The rest of the all-decade second team includes Rylee Marshall (2007-11), Madeline Lehman (2010-14), Haidyn Ecker (2014-18) and Breanna Davis (2011-15).
