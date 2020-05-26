All-decade team: Philomath's top swimming performances of past 10 seasons

200 individual medley — Williamson appears on the first team in three individual events and one relay and he earns the spot in the 200 IM based on a time he turned in as a freshman in 2012. Williamson covered the distance in 2:09.66 and finished ninth at state in prelims. It was the highest finish at state in this event for a PHS swimmer in the 2010s.

50 freestyle — Hagel won state medals in the 50 freestyle as a junior in 2011 and as a senior in 2012 (he also placed in what counts as the previous decade with fourth in 2009-10). His best at state came in the 2011 prelims with a 22.59. In finals that year, he swam a 22.75 and placed third. As a senior, Hagel came in with a 22.91 and placed fifth.

100 butterfly — Hagel's top individual event as a junior and senior appears to have been the 100 butterfly. Hagel owns the school record in the event with a time of 53.48, which he set at the 2012 state meet when he placed third. Hagel was third at the 2011 state meet with a 53.52.

100 freestyle — Priewe was also a part of those strong PHS swim teams early in the decade and as a senior at the 2011 state meet, he placed second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.03. Priewe’s time just edges Williamson, who had a 49.38 at the 2015 state meet and placed second, for first-team honors.