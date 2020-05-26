All-decade team: Philomath's top swimming performances of past 10 seasons

Philomath senior Annette Marinello didn’t take long to establish herself as the swimmer to beat in the 200-yard individual medley during the 2011 state meet.
The multi-sport Warriors talent shot out to an early lead during the butterfly and kept up her winning pace through the backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle to finish in a school-record time of 2:13.45. The runner-up finished more than 6 seconds behind her.
Later in the same meet, Marinello had a similar outcome in the 100-yard breaststroke. She covered the first 50 in 31.83 seconds and by the time she touched the wall, had won in a time of 1:08.29 — another school record.
Marinello’s double gold-medal performance to wrap up the 2010-11 season represented what would be the school’s only individual state titles in girls swimming in the coming decade.
The boys also had a state champion during the 2010s with senior Patrick Williamson’s victory in the 100-yard breaststroke in 2015. Unlike those Marinello victories, Williamson had to finish strong to win in a close race. His time of 1:01.61 edged the runner-up by less than 4 tenths of a second, was nearly 1-1/2 seconds faster than his prelims time and a full second faster than his previous personal record. It still stands today as a school record.
A swimmer Williamson had never beaten, Riverdale’s Garen Marter, led by 15 hundredths of a second halfway through the race.
“I definitely fell behind with the first 50 and then after that turn, I could see him and I pulled it out,” Williamson said. “It feels great. I’ve been swimming the 100 breaststroke all four years and always wanted to win.”
Those performances by Marinello and Williamson highlight the newspaper’s PHS all-decade team for swimming. First and second teams were compiled in each event using performances at district and state meets, along with a few others that ended up being school records.
As a team, Philomath’s top finish at state for the girls came in 2016 with 10th place. The boys had two fourth-place showings with the 2013 and 2015 teams. Three coaches headed up the program during the 2010s — Rhonda Flatz Stouder (1998-2012), Marissa Eng (2013-19) and Akari Seiner (2019-20).
Here’s a look at the first-team selections in each event:
Boys
200 medley relay — The team of senior Josh Seekatz, senior Adam Jensen, senior Ross Priewe and junior Taylor Hagel broke the school record at the 2011 state meet with a time of 1:44.26 in prelims. The Warrior foursome followed with a 1:44.86 in finals and placed fourth.
200 freestyle — James Dye proved to be the top PHS swimmer in this event during the decade with state medals in both the 2017 and 2019 meets (Dye competed in the 500 free instead of the 200 free at the 2018 meet). Dye’s 2019 time of 1:46.97 was a school record and good for state runner-up.
200 individual medley — Williamson appears on the first team in three individual events and one relay and he earns the spot in the 200 IM based on a time he turned in as a freshman in 2012. Williamson covered the distance in 2:09.66 and finished ninth at state in prelims. It was the highest finish at state in this event for a PHS swimmer in the 2010s.
50 freestyle — Hagel won state medals in the 50 freestyle as a junior in 2011 and as a senior in 2012 (he also placed in what counts as the previous decade with fourth in 2009-10). His best at state came in the 2011 prelims with a 22.59. In finals that year, he swam a 22.75 and placed third. As a senior, Hagel came in with a 22.91 and placed fifth.
100 butterfly — Hagel's top individual event as a junior and senior appears to have been the 100 butterfly. Hagel owns the school record in the event with a time of 53.48, which he set at the 2012 state meet when he placed third. Hagel was third at the 2011 state meet with a 53.52.
100 freestyle — Priewe was also a part of those strong PHS swim teams early in the decade and as a senior at the 2011 state meet, he placed second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.03. Priewe’s time just edges Williamson, who had a 49.38 at the 2015 state meet and placed second, for first-team honors.
500 freestyle — Dye ventured over into long-distance waters during his junior season and placed third at state in the 500 freestyle in 2018. Dye finished with a time of 4:56.80, which also broke the school record. Dye’s accomplishment represented the school’s only appearance in the event at state over the past 10 years.
200 freestyle relay — The 2010-11 squad occupies two of the three relay spots on the first team with Priewe, senior Bryson Skaar, sophomore Chase Celorie and Hagel combining forces for the top 200 freestyle relay of the decade. Those four swimmers had a time of 1:32.50 in the 2011 state prelims, slipping slightly to 1:32.61 in finals for third. The prelim time broke the school record, which still stands.
100 backstroke — Williamson’s school-record time of 58.55 during his junior season earns him the first-team spot in this event, just edging out Celorie’s 58.71 that he placed with at the 2013 state meet. Williamson didn’t swim in the backstroke at districts or state in 2013-14. Celorie was the more consistent athlete in the event with fifth, seventh and fifth at state from 2011-13.
100 breaststroke — Willamson’s 1:01.61 at the 2015 state meet that was good for first place earns him the first-team spot. That time was a second faster than the 1:01.62 that he came in with in 2014 when he placed fifth.
400 freestyle relay — Williamson, senior Malte Doehrr, Celorie and Hagel easily earns the first-team selection based on what they did at the 2012 state meet. The foursome covered the distance in 3:25.48, which set a new school record and placed them third. The time was nearly 12 seconds faster than the Warriors’ next-best performance in the event during the past decade.
Girls
200 medley relay — Sophomore Melia Morton, senior Amity Coon, junior Maggie Ross and junior Hannah Hernandez swam the fastest time of the decade in the 200 medley relay with a school-record performance of 1:59.74 at the 2019 state meet. The Warriors just missed making finals in the event and had to settle for seventh.
200 freestyle — The PHS girls did not qualify a swimmer for state in this event during the past 10 seasons so times that could be found from district meets were used to determine first and second teams. Based on those, junior Rachel Hindman’s time of 2:19.58 from the 2017 district meet was tops. On a side note, Marinello owns the school record in this event with a 2:00.22, but that occurred during the 2009-10 season.
200 individual medley — Marinello’s state title victory in 2011 was easily the top time of the past 10 seasons in this event. Marinello competed at PHS for just two seasons, transferring in from Corvallis High prior to her junior year.
50 freestyle — Kendra Sheeder earns the first-team spot in this event with several exceptional performances. In fact, she qualified for state in the 50 free all four years and placed fifth in 2013, fourth in 2014 and fifth in 2016. Her best time was a 25.42, which came in prelims at the 2014 state meet when she was a sophomore.
100 butterfly — Laurel Luke was the only PHS girls swimmer to qualify for state in this event during the past decade and she did it in both 2013 and 2014. Luke’s top finish at state came during her senior year when she had a 1:05.08, which placed her eighth.
100 freestyle — Sheeder also makes the first team for the 100 freestyle with her school-record time of 56.26, which occurred at the 2016 state meet when she placed third. Sheeder was the only girls swimmer to qualify for state in the event during the 2010s, accomplishing that feat three times (2014-16).
500 freestyle — No girls made it to state in the 500 free during the past decade and so district times were checked. Hindman’s time of 6:11.69 in 2017 lands her on the first team. Marinello’s school-record time of 5:20.17 occurred during the 2009-10 season and doesn’t qualify for inclusion on this list (past decade covers academic years of 2010-11 through 2019-20).
200 freestyle relay — Senior Ellisa Barr, sophomore Sara Ham, junior Marisa Browning-Kamins and Marinello combined for a time of 1:49.46 at the 2011 state meet to earn the first-team spot in this event. The performance earned the foursome fourth place and was the school’s only state medal in the event during the past 10 seasons.
100 backstroke — PHS had no state qualifiers in this event over the past 10 seasons but Marinello gets the first-team nod based on the school-record performance she had during the 2010-11 season. Marinello owns the record in the event at 1:03.32.
100 breaststroke — Again, Marinello is the first-team selection with a 1:08.29 that she swam at the 2011 state meet, which was a school record. Amity Coon is a somewhat close second on this list with a 1:10.76 she turned in at the 2019 state meet.
400 freestyle relay — In the 400 freestyle relay, the foursome from the most recent season tops the list. Morton (junior), Hernandez (senior), Audrey Davis (junior) and Ross (senior) finished with a time of 4:09.89 at the 2020 state meet.
For the second-team selections in each event, see the accompanying list.
