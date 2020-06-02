All-decade team: Philomath's top wrestlers over the past 10 seasons

160—Braydon Calder (2008-12): Calder had a winning record (5-4) for his junior and senior appearances at state. As a junior during the 2010-11 season, he placed fourth at this weight with three wins. A multi-sport athlete, Calder went on to play college soccer. Matt Trask (2009-12) was strongly considered but is on the second team.

170—Nate Burkus (2011-15): Burkus ended Philomath’s three-year medal drought at state by taking fifth in 2015 — that performance coming at 160. During his final two seasons with the Warriors, Burkus had a combined record of 62-22. Taylor Kohn (2012-16) just misses the first team at this very competitive weight but should be mentioned for his 41-7 season and sixth-place medal at state in 2015-16.

182—Brooks Stearns (2017-19): Stearns wrestled just two years in the program but definitely left his mark with a 64-21 record — 42 of those wins coming as a senior. As a junior, Stearns was having a good season at 22-9 and likely was on his way to state before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. As a senior, he started the season at 220, qualified at 182 and placed fifth.