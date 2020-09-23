All-Decade Teams: PHS boys and girls cross-country (copy)

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Philomath High School’s cross-country program ranks as one of the most consistent winners among all sports in any classification. Coach Joe Fulton’s teams churn out quality runners year after year. It’s pretty much a given each season that the Warriors will somehow factor into the 4A picture.

This past decade, the school had several quality runners that rank among the best in Philomath High’s history. One of the sweetest moments for the program occurred just this past fall when the boys surprised a few by winning the state championship.

The 2019 runners seemed to be on a mission with a more serious approach and harder workouts that all paid off in the end. Brody Bushnell, Brody Gerig, Grant Hellesto, Justin Enghauser and Sean Cummings were the top five runners on the squad. Bushnell, only a freshman, placed ninth individually. Noah King and Levi Knutson were in the No. 6 and No. 7 positions.

It was the Philomath boys’ second state title of the decade. The Warriors started out the 2010s just as they had finished — with the 4A title. The 2010 squad took first with Josh Seekatz, Jeff Schreiner-McGraw, Boone McCoy-Crisp, Zach Trask and Julio Alvarado filling the top five positions. Chase Celorie and Alex Munsee were in the final two spots.