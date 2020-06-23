All-decade tennis: Program sees several historic firsts over past 10 seasons

Hannah Schaeffer/Megan Kilgore (2013-15)

Schaeffer and Kilgore made Philomath High history in 2015 when they became the first PHS girls doubles team to qualify for the state tournament. They punched their ticket with an impressive 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win over the No. 2-seeded team from Molalla in the quarterfinals. They lost in the semifinals to a Crook County team and in the third-place match to an Estacada duo.

At state, Schaeffer and Kilgore opened the tournament with a loss to a Westside Christian team. But they found some success in the consolation bracket by advancing to the finals. They won in the consolation quarters over a Baker team and then took a victory in the consolation semis over a Cascade pair. In the consolation championship match, they lost to a Ewing team.

Lindsay Schell/Ella Skinkis (2017-19)

Schell and Skinkis played at No. 1 doubles for three of their four seasons together, the exception being their freshman year when they were in the No. 2 spot. In 2019, they reached the district tournament’s championship match where they had to settle for runner-up with a loss to a Madras team. In the semifinals, Schell and Skinkis had to defeat teammates (and Ella’s sisters), Amelia and Claire Skinkis.