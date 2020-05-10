Beckstead to play tennis at Treasure Valley CC

Like high school athletes in other sports, Beckstead had to endure the frustration of seeing the season canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“It is a bit disappointing because I think we would’ve had a pretty good shot at winning districts again and having as many as six players go to state,” Beckstead said about the Warriors. “So it would’ve been a really great year and I was looking forward to playing on the new courts.”

The season’s cancellation also wiped out the opportunity to play on the same team with his younger brother, freshman Dawson Beckstead.

What did Beckstead think about his chances in 4A if the season had been played?

“I think I would’ve had a shot at winning districts and going to state but anything can happen ... there were a lot of good players still,” Beckstead said. “We did have a few seniors graduate but there were also a couple of new freshmen coming in that were pretty good.”

Beckstead said he prefers to play singles, although he did get a taste of success at an exhibition doubles tournament in January. Playing in an “adult-junior” challenge event at Timberhill Tennis Club in Corvallis, Beckstead paired up with a former college player to take first place.