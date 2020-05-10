Beckstead to play tennis at Treasure Valley CC

With his senior season of tennis wiped out because of the novel coronavirus, Philomath High School student-athlete Colton Beckstead had to wonder if his competitive days on the court had ended.
The pandemic’s restrictions have been tough on high school students pursuing options at the collegiate level. Road trips and campus visits haven’t been possible to add an extra layer to the sports recruiting process for both coaches and athletes.
Still, Beckstead found a college home in Ontario, located on the eastern end of the state on the border with Idaho, recently signing a letter of intent to play tennis with Treasure Valley Community College.
This coming season, the former Warriors standout will be serving aces and rushing the net on the five-court complex on Southwest 11th Avenue. Has Beckstead ever seen the new courts that he’ll be playing on?
“Only on Google Maps,” he said. “This all happened as the virus was starting to close everything down so we weren’t able to arrange a campus visit.”
Students traditionally hold letter-of-intent signing events at the high school but since PHS is closed down, the Beckstead family hosted it in their home.
Beckstead is believed to be the first-ever PHS athlete to earn an athletic scholarship in tennis. The full-tuition award is good for one year and the coach has the option to renew it for the second year, Beckstead said.
Beckstead knows he’ll need to work hard to find future success at the next level.
“There’s always something to work on,” he said. “Specifically, I’m looking at an increased pace on serve and integrating more of a strong net game in.”
Those were areas he wanted to work on this spring with the Warriors. With the restrictions still in place, there’s nowhere to even practice right now.
“I’m hoping that I’ll get to play again soon after things reopen and get back to training,” he said. “Once classes start, it’s year-round training so that’ll be great.”
Treasure Valley’s tennis program falls under the guidance of longtime coach Mark Heleker, who has been in that position since the school resurrected the sport in 2001. Heleker, a former tennis pro who also played competitively on the Southwest circuit, coached at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho, prior to joining the Chukars.
TVCC plays in the Northwest Athletic Conference and over the past decade, won one league championship and finished runner-up four other times. The junior college season runs from February into May with competition against Washington, Oregon and Idaho schools.
“A few of the players that were on the team last year were actually seniors from the year before that I played with in the state tournament,” Beckstead said. “So the competition’s pretty similar ... I think I’ll be able to do well.”
Like high school athletes in other sports, Beckstead had to endure the frustration of seeing the season canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“It is a bit disappointing because I think we would’ve had a pretty good shot at winning districts again and having as many as six players go to state,” Beckstead said about the Warriors. “So it would’ve been a really great year and I was looking forward to playing on the new courts.”
The season’s cancellation also wiped out the opportunity to play on the same team with his younger brother, freshman Dawson Beckstead.
What did Beckstead think about his chances in 4A if the season had been played?
“I think I would’ve had a shot at winning districts and going to state but anything can happen ... there were a lot of good players still,” Beckstead said. “We did have a few seniors graduate but there were also a couple of new freshmen coming in that were pretty good.”
Beckstead said he prefers to play singles, although he did get a taste of success at an exhibition doubles tournament in January. Playing in an “adult-junior” challenge event at Timberhill Tennis Club in Corvallis, Beckstead paired up with a former college player to take first place.
Beckstead moved with his family to Philomath when he was in the seventh grade. It wasn’t too much after the move that he started to develop his athletic talent for the sport.
“I did get into it when I was younger but then we moved and I didn’t have access to courts for a while,” he said. “So basically, I seriously started playing about 4-1/2 years ago. When we moved to Philomath, we had access to the OSU courts and stuff.”
Beckstead made the PHS varsity right away as a freshman, playing No. 2 singles behind Nate Haslam. As a sophomore, he moved into the No. 1 singles spot and qualified for state. But he drew No. 1-seeded Pushkar Shinde of Oregon Episcopal in the first round for a rude welcoming to state tournament tennis. Shinde went on to win state and now plays for NCAA Division III Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.
Beckstead bounced back after the first-round loss, however, and advanced all the way through the consolation bracket. In the consolation championship match, he defeated Henley senior Nathan Holliday in a three-set thriller.
That momentum carried over into his junior year with Beckstead rolling through the regular season with an unbeaten record. Cascade senior Ben Suelzle, who had lost to Beckstead earlier that season, beat him in the district finale.
Back at the state tournament, Beckstead advanced past the first round with a win over Weston-McEwen senior Noah Kelly before losing to Valley Catholic senior Kristian Peev. It would be the second straight year that the eventual champion eliminated him with Peev going on to take the title. Peev now plays Division III tennis at Lewis & Clark College.
After earning an associate’s degree at TVCC, Beckstead plans to transfer to Oregon State University. He’s considering computer science as his major with a focus on cybersecurity.
Beckstead’s love for tennis will likely continue long after he stops playing competitively.
“It’s a great lifelong sport ... you could see people like 90 years old out playing tennis,” he said. “I hope I will be.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!