Bennett, Ross earn PHS athlete awards

“Since I didn’t play my sophomore and junior year, I came out just because I wanted to do something for my senior year and hang out with my friends,” Bennett said. “I wasn’t expecting us to make a run at state or anything but I was hoping to have a fun time with it. My expectations were blown away; Despite our team not doing amazing, it was a fun year.”

Bennett’s previous experience in football when he was younger had mostly involved playing quarterback. But the prospect of playing receiver intrigued him.

“It’s more thought-provoking and you have to think things through more and know what everybody’s doing on the field,” Bennett said about playing QB. “Whereas at receiver, you’re just given a route — you run out there and if they throw you the ball, you have to catch it. I just had a lot more fun with it overall and it was a great experience for me.”

In the defensive backfield, Bennett played most of the time at safety.

Bennett’s primary sports, however, have been basketball and baseball — he competed in both all four years of high school.

The PHS basketball team had an exceptional season by winning the Oregon West Conference title, securing the postseason’s No. 2 seed and winning a first-round playoff game to advance to the state tournament.