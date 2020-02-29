Blackburn 3rd, Kohn and Pindell 4th at state wrestling tournament

In the end, it came down to Philomath vs. Philomath for a third-place medal.
Juniors Issiah Blackburn and Connar Kohn ended up squaring off in the 195-pound weight division’s third-place match at Saturday’s Class 4A State Wrestling Championships. Both had fallen in the championship bracket’s semifinals earlier in the day but then followed up with victories in the consolation semis.
Blackburn won the match on a 10-5 decision for third and Kohn had to settle for fourth.
Meanwhile, 145-pounder Blaise Pindell battled back through the consolation bracket to reach the third-place match. Pindell, a sophomore, lost to Baker’s Jake Eskew on an 11-5 decision in the medal match and placed fourth.
In the team standings, Philomath finished tied for 11th. Sweet Home won the team title.
Blackburn and Kohn won both of their Friday matches to reach the semifinals. Blackburn wrestled Elmira’s Nat Brown for the second straight week — he had lost to him at the district meet. Brown had the upper hand again in this one with a third-period pin. Kohn lost to La Grande’s Christopher Woodworth on a technical fall.
In the consolation semifinals, Blackburn pinned Seaside’s Luke Nelson in 2:49 while Kohn advanced with a pin over Madras’s Kody Zemke in 3:59.
In their third-place match, Blackburn took a quick 2-0 lead with a takedown 8 seconds in. Kohn quickly escaped, however, and took a 3-2 lead with takedown of his own at the 1:06 mark. Blackburn scored on a reversal in the final seconds of the period for a 4-3 advantage.
In the second period, Blackburn started on bottom and about midway through scored another two on a reversal to go up 6-3. Kohn got a point on an escape and trailed 6-4 going into the final period.
Kohn started on bottom and about 40 seconds in, Blackburn took control with a two-point nearfall. With just 14 seconds left, he was awarded another two-point nearfall for a 10-4 lead. Kohn got the bout’s final point on an escape.
Woodworth went on to win state at 195 on a 4-3 decision over Brown.
Pindell started Saturday with a 2-0 decision over Estacada’s Cody Hovda and followed with a thrilling 7-6 tiebreaker decision over Sweet Home’s Brayden Newport. That put him in the third-place match where he lost to Eskew.
In the state girls tournament, sophomore Reynece Ryan lost in the consolation semifinals to Sandy’s Olivia Willard on a 4-1 decision to finish 21-6 on the season.
In all, Philomath send nine wrestlers to state — eight boys and one girl. Sophomores Blake Niemann and Joseph Choi, and freshmen Ben Hernandez and Caleb Blackburn came away with at least one win.
You have free articles remaining.
Class 4A State Championships
Friday-Saturday at Portland
BOYS
PHS results
106 — Blake Niemann (1-2): Lost tech. fall Hunter Smith, Banks, 15-0 (2:20); pinned Rogan Willins, La Grande, 0:24; pinned by Jake Sieminski, Sweet Home, 2:34.
120 — Ben Hernandez (1-2): Pinned by Wesley Vasquez, Woodburn, 1:05; pinned Gabe Chavez, Hidden Valley, 2:08; pinned by Mason Buss, Siuslaw, 2:24.
126 — Caleb Blackburn (1-2): Dec. Michael Graeber, Hidden Valley, 7-5; pinned by Braden Carson, La Grande, 1:20; lost maj. dec. Ronaldo Hernandez, North Marion, 15-5.
138 — David Griffith (0-2): Pinned by Jesse Jones, McLoughlin, 3:41; pinned by Caleb McDonald, Estacada, 2:08.
145 — Blaise Pindell (4-2, 4th): Lost dec. Braxton Bisenius, La Grande, 1-0; pinned Misael Ramos, Woodburn, 4:56; dec. Kaden Christiansen, Woodburn, 9-7 (SV); dec. Cody Hovda, Estacada, 2-0; dec. Brayden Newport, Sweet Home, 7-6 (TB); lost dec. Jake Eskew, Baker, 11-5.
195 — Issiah Blackburn (4-1, 3rd): Dec. Ethan Martin, Sisters, 9-5; dec. Tieson O’Hagen, Tillamook, 5-1; pinned by Nat Brown, Elmira, 5:05; pinned Luke Nelson, Seaside, 2:49; dec. Connar Kohn, Philomath, 10-5.
195 — Connar Kohn (3-2, 4th): Pinned Luke Nelson, Seaside, 2:53; pinned Rafael Pereyda, McLoughlin, 1:35; lost tech. fall Christopher Woodworth, La Grande, 18-3 (5:42); pinned Kody Zemke, Madras, 3:59; lost dec. Issiah Blackburn, Philomath, 10-5.
285 — Joseph Choi (1-2): Lost dec. Isaac Pena, Mazama, 11-10; pinned Perry Reeder, Tillamook, 2:21; pinned by Devin Gotchall, Estacada, 4:30.
GIRLS
PHS results
190 — Reynece Ryan (1-2): Lost dec. Abigail Osei, Ontario, 8-3; pinned Jade Vollner, Warrenton, 0:50; lost dec. Olivia Willard, Sandy, 4-1.