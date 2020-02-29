Blackburn 3rd, Kohn and Pindell 4th at state wrestling tournament

In their third-place match, Blackburn took a quick 2-0 lead with a takedown 8 seconds in. Kohn quickly escaped, however, and took a 3-2 lead with takedown of his own at the 1:06 mark. Blackburn scored on a reversal in the final seconds of the period for a 4-3 advantage.

In the second period, Blackburn started on bottom and about midway through scored another two on a reversal to go up 6-3. Kohn got a point on an escape and trailed 6-4 going into the final period.

Kohn started on bottom and about 40 seconds in, Blackburn took control with a two-point nearfall. With just 14 seconds left, he was awarded another two-point nearfall for a 10-4 lead. Kohn got the bout’s final point on an escape.

Woodworth went on to win state at 195 on a 4-3 decision over Brown.

Pindell started Saturday with a 2-0 decision over Estacada’s Cody Hovda and followed with a thrilling 7-6 tiebreaker decision over Sweet Home’s Brayden Newport. That put him in the third-place match where he lost to Eskew.

In the state girls tournament, sophomore Reynece Ryan lost in the consolation semifinals to Sandy’s Olivia Willard on a 4-1 decision to finish 21-6 on the season.