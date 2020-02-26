Brad's Blog: Thrilling finish to the JV boys basketball season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grimmer buried his next free throw for a 43-41 lead and then stayed in place for two free throws because of the technical. He made them both and the Warriors opened up a 45-41 lead.

Ten seconds later, Woodburn got back two of those points on free throws by Trey Doman. With 22 seconds left, Hibbs drove to the hoop for two and a 47-43 lead. On the other end, a Woodburn player was whistled for an offensive foul with 18 seconds left. But the Bulldogs got the ball right back as Philomath threw it away at the 14-second mark.

Then Woodburn came up with a big shot. Freshman Spencer Karsseboom buried a NBA-distance 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 47-46. This player is familiar to some of the Warriors’ younger players. In last year’s eighth-grade state tournament semifinals, the same kid hurt Philomath with his sharp-shooting.

Woodburn had to foul and Ordway headed to the free-throw line with 5 seconds left. He made 1 of 2 for a 48-46 lead. The Bulldogs had just enough time to bring the ball down and Josciel Rodriguez got off a decent shot at the buzzer. But it didn’t fall for him and the Warriors got the win.