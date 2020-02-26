Brad's Blog: Thrilling finish to the JV boys basketball season

I saw a heck of a finish to last night’s boys basketball game. Although the varsity game was close to the end, I’m referring to the PHS junior varsity boys.
Let’s pick it up with 2:49 remaining in the game. That’s when freshman Brody Bushnell came up with a steal and basket to put Philomath ahead, 40-39.
Later, trailing 41-40, Philomath tied the game at the free-throw line with 1:38 left. Sophomore Isaac Lattin drew a foul and made 1 of 2 free throws. The miss came on the second attempt but sophomore Cameron Ordway was in position to grab the rebound.
Sophomore Garrett Hibbs then came up with a very athletic move. With 57 seconds left, Hibbs got a steal while falling out of bounds but he was able to throw the ball off of a Woodburn player to give the Warriors possession.
Then things got real interesting with 50 seconds remaining. Sophomore Mark Grimmer drew a foul and was at the free-throw line for a pair of foul shots. After making the first one, the game official called a technical foul on Woodburn’s coach. Apparently, the official called the foul on the wrong player (one of Woodburn’s top players) but you really can’t falt him for that with the uniforms that the Bulldogs were wearing. It was not easy to make out their uniform numbers on their black uniforms. (I was thankful that the varsity didn’t have those same uniforms).
Grimmer buried his next free throw for a 43-41 lead and then stayed in place for two free throws because of the technical. He made them both and the Warriors opened up a 45-41 lead.
Ten seconds later, Woodburn got back two of those points on free throws by Trey Doman. With 22 seconds left, Hibbs drove to the hoop for two and a 47-43 lead. On the other end, a Woodburn player was whistled for an offensive foul with 18 seconds left. But the Bulldogs got the ball right back as Philomath threw it away at the 14-second mark.
Then Woodburn came up with a big shot. Freshman Spencer Karsseboom buried a NBA-distance 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 47-46. This player is familiar to some of the Warriors’ younger players. In last year’s eighth-grade state tournament semifinals, the same kid hurt Philomath with his sharp-shooting.
Woodburn had to foul and Ordway headed to the free-throw line with 5 seconds left. He made 1 of 2 for a 48-46 lead. The Bulldogs had just enough time to bring the ball down and Josciel Rodriguez got off a decent shot at the buzzer. But it didn’t fall for him and the Warriors got the win.
Making this game even more interesting is that Trey Ecker stepped in to serve as interim head coach in the absence of Eddie Van Vlack. Ecker is a competitive guy and I get the feeling that he loved coaching those kids. I think he’ll follow in his dad’s footsteps and have a future in coaching.
The JV boys finished the season with a 17-3 record.