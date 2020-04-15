City, school district enter into tennis courts agreement

The Philomath City Council and the Philomath School District have put their stamps of approval on a facility-use agreement for the new tennis courts.
Located on school district property beyond the varsity baseball field and what had been the east end of the junior varsity soccer field, the tennis courts are ready to be played upon. The only work remaining is installing the nets and wind screens. The complex, which is also located very close to Philomath City Park, features four courts that are enclosed by fencing.
The tennis courts project, which had been on the minds of local organizers for years, broke ground in July but the arrival of uncooperative weather delayed its surfacing until this spring. Helping the tennis courts project reach the finish line into reality last year was the city’s $200,000 allocation out of system development charges revenue designated for parks.
“In short, the facility is owned, operated, insured and maintained in its entirety by the district,” City Manager Chris Workman wrote in an agenda item summary for the April 13 City Council meeting. “Because of the city contribution, the public will have access when an official district event is not using the courts, such as after school (except for tennis practice), on weekends and during summer months.”
The tennis courts are closed to the public until the state lifts social distancing restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
The city will pay the school district $2,000 annually to help cover the cost of maintenance and resurfacing, and repair. The city’s first payment would go to PSD in July with the beginning of a new budget year.
The school district had previously discussed and approved the agreement with School Superintendent Buzz Brazeau signing it on April 8.
“I think once this agreement gets in place, we’ll probably have a celebration where we can have a ribbon-cutting,” Workman said told Councilor David Low in response to a related question. “Right now, everybody’s just bummed out that they’re built, they’re beautiful and we can’t use them.”
Workman called the addition of the tennis courts a great resource.
“I think the city is getting a good deal; this is a great improvement as far as quality of life for city residents,” he said.
