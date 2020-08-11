Council approves water rate break for irrigating PYAC’s new fields

“Would that solve the problem we have of not wanting to give the irrigation rate for the day-to-day use at the Frolic grounds yet still provide support to PYAC for the irrigation of ballfields without incurring SDCs, a second meter and let them worry about how they’re going to get the water to the baseball fields on their own?” Lehman asked.

Finance Director Joan Swanson said that from her standpoint, that could be the answer.

“We would put limitations on that meter — whatever the council would like,” Swanson said. “We could make that work at the utility site.”

Workman mentioned that there are unknowns with the actual amount of water used by the Frolic at the rodeo grounds, especially since a caretaker’s unit is no longer in use and with other various water-related questions.

“I’m not opposed to that recommendation, we can just pick a number and that’s the number if it’s going to be better than nothing and it’s the least expensive option for everyone involved,” Workman said.

Van Vlack indicated that PYAC would not be going overboard on any watering.