Council approves water rate break for irrigating PYAC’s new fields

Revisiting a request that had been made at the July meeting but sent down to the committee level for further review, the Philomath City Council approved a resolution to allow the Philomath Youth Activities Club to irrigate two new Skirvin Park ballfields at reduced water rates.
But the decision didn’t come easy with several facets of the project to work through. Early discussions seemed to indicate a fairly simple process of allowing the nonprofit PYAC to water the fields at the same discounted irrigation rate that’s charged to the Philomath School District for its athletic fields.
The Philomath Frolic & Rodeo, which leases the rodeo grounds at the city-owned park, is allowed to sublease to other organizations and entered into an agreement with the PYAC. The agreement would allow the PYAC to build the two ballfields in the overflow parking area of the rodeo grounds. The youth organization would be responsible for construction and maintenance costs.
A fee schedule approved by the city in March includes a discounted user fee that helps “support the city and school district’s efforts to maintain parks and fields throughout the city.” The discount is only offered for irrigation between June and September each year. The current rate is $1.15 per unit compared to the standard $5.35 per unit.
In a staff report, City Manager Chris Workman initially estimated that the discount could save the PYAC between $2,200 and $4,400 per month for summer watering, a cost that would go down in the years that follow as the fields are established.
Coming out of a Finance and Administration Committee meeting on July 22, it was recommended that a new meter be installed to capture the water used by PYAC, separating it from the Frolic’s water use. Also, the discounted irrigation rate would be capped at 1,000 units of water per month.
At Monday’s council meeting, however, the discussion headed into a direction of a project priced at $13,000 to $15,000 with components including installation of a new water meter, system development charges for what would be designated as “new development” and construction of a line from the east side of South 13th Street.
PYAC’s executive director, Eddie Van Vlack, said those up-front figures were costs that the youth organization would not be able to handle.
As the conversation evolved, it was determined by the city attorney that the project would be exempt from SDCs because the city would be doing the work. Several other ideas then surfaced to try to make the project work.
After a suggestion was made to table the issue to collect better information, City Councilor Matt Lehman made a proposal that ultimately led to a solution. With the way billing is set up with the school district and with the Frolic & Rodeo using a certain amount of water each month, he made a proposal that in the final version showed the first 200 units at the regular rate, the next 1,000 units at the discounted rate and then anything beyond back at the regular rate.
“Would that solve the problem we have of not wanting to give the irrigation rate for the day-to-day use at the Frolic grounds yet still provide support to PYAC for the irrigation of ballfields without incurring SDCs, a second meter and let them worry about how they’re going to get the water to the baseball fields on their own?” Lehman asked.
Finance Director Joan Swanson said that from her standpoint, that could be the answer.
“We would put limitations on that meter — whatever the council would like,” Swanson said. “We could make that work at the utility site.”
Workman mentioned that there are unknowns with the actual amount of water used by the Frolic at the rodeo grounds, especially since a caretaker’s unit is no longer in use and with other various water-related questions.
“I’m not opposed to that recommendation, we can just pick a number and that’s the number if it’s going to be better than nothing and it’s the least expensive option for everyone involved,” Workman said.
Van Vlack indicated that PYAC would not be going overboard on any watering.
“Speaking for our board, even at the reduced rate, we’re going to use as little water as possible,” Van Vlack said. “To be honest with you, we’re going to water to a bare-bone minimum to where they’re playable because that’s going to be an added expense that we’re not used to incurring. We’re not going to be utilizing any more water than what’s necessary.”
A proposed resolution that passed was amended to eliminate the requirement for a second meter and to bill the water to the Frolic & Rodeo at the agreed-upon formula during the designated irrigation months.
Based on Van Vlack’s comments at the meeting, it appears that construction on the ballfields could begin later this month.
