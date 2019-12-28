Defense sparks Philomath's come-from-behind win over Crescent Valley

Coach Blake Ecker pulled the trigger on the 1-3-1 defense beginning in the second quarter to not only keep Crescent Valley within striking distance, but to spark scoring opportunities following a slow start.
In the second half, it really paid off.
Trailing 19-13 at halftime in a home tournament, the Warriors went on a 13-2 run to open the second half and frustrated Crescent Valley the rest of the way in a 43-36 final. Playing without leading scorer Michael Lundy, who injured an ankle the previous day in practice, senior Toby Stueve stepped up his presence with a game-high 17 points,
The Class 5A Raiders just couldn’t find a rhythm offensively in the face of Philomath’s 1-3-1 trap.
“In the second half, we had a lot of deflections, hands on the ball, got some steals,” Ecker said. “That’s kind of what that defense does — it’s helter skelter, flying around and we’re long enough to get some passes ... it makes it hard to get them through.”
Philomath trailed by as many as eight points in the first half and scored just seven points in the opening quarter and six in the second.
“I really felt that we didn’t come out with a lot of energy and started the ballgame with a lot of turnovers and careless errors that we made,” Ecker said. “We need to correct those things. We missed some layups — we missed three in a row — so that’s a little frustrating.
“You eliminate some of those turnovers and mental errors that we made and the first half’s quite a bit different and either we have the lead or it’s close,” he added. “We were still only six points down (at halftime) with all of those errors.”
Execution improved dramatically in the second half. Philomath took its first lead with 5:14 remaining in the third quarter at 22-21 when Stueve found an open Dylan Bennett for two. Stueve followed up with back-to-back baskets over the next couple of minutes for a 26-21 lead.
“We finally realized when they sag on the back side, Ben (Reams) would drive and Toby’s wide open,” Ecker said. “So if we can consistently make the pass, it’s wide open. It’s just another teaching point and we probably need to do a better job as a coaching staff to be able to see that back side right there.”
Stueve buried a key 3-pointer with 4:26 left in the game for a 36-33 lead but the Raiders persevered and tied the score moments later after Chase Beardsley completed a three-point play. Philomath responded on the other end when Stueve drew a foul and sank a pair of free throws.
With 1:51 left in the game, freshman Ty May went down hard to the floor and CV was whistled for a flagrant foul. Philomath only ended up getting one point out of the situation, however, with a free throw followed by an offensive turnover.
But it didn’t matter with Crescent Valley unable to score over the final 3:49 of the game while Philomath made four of its last six foul shots.
Ecker saw a couple of teams that were probably a little off coming out of a holiday break.
“We were both rusty in terms of we didn’t practice much during the holiday break, so that made it tough for both teams,” he said.
Philomath (7-1) was scheduled to play at 3 p.m. Saturday against Willamette, which dismantled Gladstone, 76-62, in the tournament’s early game on Friday. The 5A Wolverines bring a 6-2 record into the Philomath game.
Philomath 43, Crescent Valley 36
Friday at Philomath
CRESCENT VALLEY (5-3) 13 6 8 9 — 36
PHILOMATH (7-1) 7 6 18 12 — 43
Crescent Valley: Chase Beardsley 4 3-3 13, Justin Hamilton 4 0-0 8, Michael Grossnicklaus 1 2-4 4, Noah Dewey 1 2-2 4, Wes Raab 1 2-2 4, Jake Leibelt 1 1-2 3, Dylan Ford 0 0-2 2. Totals 12 10-15 36.
Philomath: Toby Stueve 5 6-9 17, Ben Reams 4 0-0 9, Ty May 2 3-6 7, Dylan Edwards 1 4-5 6, Dylan Bennett 1 2-5 4, Cole Matthews 0 0-0 0, Dillon Olsen 0 0-0 0, Colby Roe 0 0-0 0, Brody Hiner 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 15-25 43.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 43, Crescent Valley 38
Friday at Philomath
CRESCENT VALLEY 8 8 10 12 — 38
PHILOMATH 16 15 4 8 — 43
PHS scoring: Garrett Hibbs 10, Carson Gerding 9, Cameron Ordway 6, Brody Bushnell 6, Mark Grimmer 4, Logan Carter 4, Caleb Jensen 2, Isaac Lattin 2, Micah Poole 0, Chad Russell 0.
Team notes: The JV team goes to 5-0 with the win. ... Sophomore Garrett Hibbs hit double figures with his 10 points coming on a pair of 3-pointers and 4 of 6 free throws. ... Carson Gerding scored seven of his nine points in the first half. ... Philomath made five 3-pointers in the game — all in the first half as the team built a 31-16 lead. ... Besides the two from Hibbs, other 3-pointes were hit by Gerding, Cameron Ordway and Brody Bushnell. ... Philomath will play its second tournament game on Saturday.