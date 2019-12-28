Defense sparks Philomath's come-from-behind win over Crescent Valley

“You eliminate some of those turnovers and mental errors that we made and the first half’s quite a bit different and either we have the lead or it’s close,” he added. “We were still only six points down (at halftime) with all of those errors.”

Execution improved dramatically in the second half. Philomath took its first lead with 5:14 remaining in the third quarter at 22-21 when Stueve found an open Dylan Bennett for two. Stueve followed up with back-to-back baskets over the next couple of minutes for a 26-21 lead.

“We finally realized when they sag on the back side, Ben (Reams) would drive and Toby’s wide open,” Ecker said. “So if we can consistently make the pass, it’s wide open. It’s just another teaching point and we probably need to do a better job as a coaching staff to be able to see that back side right there.”

Stueve buried a key 3-pointer with 4:26 left in the game for a 36-33 lead but the Raiders persevered and tied the score moments later after Chase Beardsley completed a three-point play. Philomath responded on the other end when Stueve drew a foul and sank a pair of free throws.