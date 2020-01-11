Even on off shooting night, PHS girls still win by 26 points

STAYTON — Philomath High’s girls basketball team had its sights set on winning the Oregon West Conference title last season and when the dust had cleared, that goal had been reached. But the Warriors had to share it with Stayton thanks to a 46-36 road loss to the Eagles.

Philomath returned to the Stayton gym Friday night with no intentions of a repeat. The Warriors dominated on defense and battled through some shooting issues on offense to post a 46-20 victory.

“They’re probably the best team in our league, so we came in like ‘we have to win this game’ because we don’t want to stoop down to anyone’s level,” junior Braedyn McNeely said about the Eagles, which came in ranked in the top 10. “We don’t want to overlook the teams we play so we want to stay focused because we don’t have much competition until we get to state. ... We don’t want to come in too cocky.”

Philomath has developed a strong presence on the court, however, and the Eagles just couldn’t keep up with their No. 1-ranked opponent. Stayton’s inability to find the net plagued the team all evening — hitting just one field goal in the entire first half while trailing 21-5 at the intermission.