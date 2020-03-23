Four Philomath players earn OWC recognition in boys basketball

“He did a nice job maturing as a young man and really taking his game up a level,” Ecker said. “We had some good talks and he was able to really do a nice job this year. I’m really proud of him.”

May, a 6-6 freshman post, was included on the second team.

“You don’t seen that very often with a freshman on second team or any kind of all-league status,” Ecker said. “He’s still a very young man and I think there’s a ton of potential in him. I really think he’s going to be a good one down the road.”

Philomath also had two players recognized as honorable mention picks — Stueve and Reams, both seniors.

Stueve wrapped up an impressive three-year run as a PHS starter.

“He’s going to be sorely missed — just the things that he did in his three years of starting were just amazing,” Ecker said. “Whether it was being defensive end, making it to practice every day, he was kind of our ironman guy.”

Reams directed traffic from the point guard position and Ecker described him as a player that had the potential to take control of a game.