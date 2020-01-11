Four PHS wrestlers win on pins in Central dual

Philomath High School’s wrestling squad tuned up for Saturday’s Screamin’ Eagle with a home dual against Class 5A Central. The visiting Panthers won seven of the 11 matches on the mat and with forfeits figured into the score, ended up with a 48-30 team victory.
Philomath’s four winners were freshman Chase Ringwald, freshman Caleb Blackburn, sophomore Blaise Pindell and junior Connar Kohn. All four of those wrestlers won on pins.
Ringwald pinned Adrian Corona in 2:56 at 113 pounds to up his individual record to 7-5 on the season. Blackburn defeated Leah Dickson at 132 pounds on a pin in 2:41. He’s now 5-4 on the season.
Pindell pinned Manuel Vela in 1:30 to win at 152. It was the sixth straight win for Pindell, who moved to 14-3 overall. Kohn pinned Jordyn Montano in 1:55 at 220 to improve his season record to 13-3.
The most competitive bouts of the evening occurred at 182 and 285 pounds. PHS junior Issiah Blackburn, who is 15-5 on the season, lost a tough one on a 5-4 decision to Brock Pierce at 182. In the heavyweight match, Gabriel Padilla was able to outduel Joseph Choi for a 3-0 decision. With the loss, Choi saw a four-match winning streak end.
All other matches were decided on pins. Central won two and Philomath one on forfeits with no bouts at 106, 170 and 195 pounds.
Central 48, Philomath 30
Friday at Philomath
106 — Blake Niemann, Philomath, won by forfeit
113 — Chase Ringwald, Philomath, pinned Adrian Corona, 2:56
120 — Leslie Torres, Central, pinned Isaac Harris, 5:16
126 — Trevyn Lilly, Central, pinned Ben Hernandez, 1:40
132 — Caleb Blackburn, Philomath, pinned Leah Dickson, 2:41
138 — Ty Pearson, Central, pinned Jacob Williams, 1:01
145 — Ethan Dunigan, Central, pinned David Griffith, 1:12
152 — Blaise Pindell, Philomath, pinned Manuel Vela, 1:30
160 — Ricky Taylor, Central, pinned Cooper Latz, 1:44
170 — Jose Lugo, Central, won by forfeit
182 — Brock Pierce, Central, dec. Issiah Blackburn, 5-4
195 — Gabe Cerventes, Central, won by forfeit
220 — Connar Kohn, Philomath, pinned Jordyn Montano, 1:55
285 —Gabriel Padilla, Central, dec. Joseph Choi, 3-0
Exhibition
145 — Katalina Nielsen, Central, pinned David Hunter, 3:38