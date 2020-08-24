From PHS to OSU baseball: Rob Drahn

“In the process of my senior year, he got the job down in Arizona at Scottsdale Community College,” Drahn said. “So seven or eight of us from Oregon that were committed to go to Treasure Valley went to Scottsdale Community College. So that’s how we ended up in Arizona — a bunch of kids down there in 115-degree heat.”

Drahn had a pretty good season down in Scottsdale — hitting No. 5 in the batting order and playing well on defense.

“I was there for a year and midway through my freshman year, I was doing good as far as hitting the ball and playing well, but got hurt,” Drahn said. “I had a devastating ankle injury that took me out pretty much for most of the rest of the season.”

During his time away from the game, he started to get homesick and longed for Oregon’s four seasons over Arizona’s desert heat.

“I made up my mind after I came back from injury, that I was going to go back to Oregon and play baseball,” Drahn said. “Prior to leaving for Arizona, (assistant coach) Jack Rainey recruited me for Oregon State.”

At the time, Gene Tanselli was on his way out as head coach and would be replaced by Jack Riley, who led the Beavers program when Drahn was playing in Arizona. After getting back to Oregon, Drahn made a stop in Eugene.