From PHS to OSU baseball: Rob Drahn

Stand near the restrooms at Philomath City Park and look westward to find home plate on the high school’s baseball field.
During the summer of 1970 between his sophomore and junior years, Rob Drahn hit a home run that his coach, Gary Cox, remembers bouncing off the restrooms.
“It was kind of an out-of-body experience if you want the truth,” Drahn said during a phone interview Saturday. “It went further than it should go. The wind was blowing out, so there was a little help. But it was just one of those things — obviously the timing and everything matched up, hit the sweet spot on the bat and took off.”
Drahn, now age 66 and retired from a career in the building materials and supply business, has always remembered that blast. A Lincoln City resident for many years, he checked out the distance on one occasion during a trip through Philomath.
“Years later, I drove down into that city park and it kind of amazed me, still amazes me, that the ball really went that far,” Drahn said. “I don’t remember what our dimensions were but I’ve got to believe it was 330 down the line, probably 20 feet to trees, a parking lot and then a restroom.”
A third baseman who occasionally pitched, Drahn had a memorable summer in 1970 while playing for Philomath’s team in the Midstate League.
“He’s one of the best all-around athletes we’ve ever had at Philomath,” Cox said in a July 1970 interview when Drahn was featured in a sports writer’s column that reported he was hitting .647. “He’s the kind of kid who would cut off his hand for you. Whenever something goes wrong and the team loses, he feels it’s his fault.”
Drahn was a year-round athlete for the Warriors from football in the fall to basketball over the winter and baseball in the spring and summer.
“Fortunately, I got to play sports all four years. Back in those days, I was built and made for sports,” he said. “Baseball always was my favorite and my primary.”
In football, he played quarterback on offense and safety on defense. The Warriors had 5-4 records during his freshman and sophomore years but struggled to 2-7 and 0-9 marks when he was a junior and senior. Jon Moberg was the head coach at the time.
“Football was probably the most fun I ever had,” Drahn said. “We weren’t very good but I got to play free safety and got to pretty much do whatever I wanted back there — rush the quarterback, play defense or whatever it was — that was a lot of fun.”
As for basketball, Drahn’s athleticism was an asset with crucial hoops from time to time and plenty of rebounding.
“Basketball was a lot of work ... I really was a football player that played basketball back in those days,” he said. “And in basketball, I’d get nervous. In the other sports, I didn’t really get too much with the nerves but in basketball, I got nerves.”
But it was baseball where he really stood out — he was a conference all-star all four years with Philomath in the Yawama League his first two seasons and in the Emerald League his final two seasons.
“Wayne Shelton was one of my good friends, he was a year older and the Flatz boys — Jerry and Russ — the four of us were kind of the four amigos out on the baseball circuit,” Drahn recalled. “One was older and one was younger, but we hung out together. It was a good group of guys ... we just had fun.”
Cox has fond memories of Drahn’s abilities in athletics.
“I have to say Rob was the hardest-working student athlete I had the pleasure to coach while at PHS,” Cox said about Drahn, who graduated with Philomath High’s Class of 1972. “He truly left many memories for me of his time at PHS. I will never forget how much he would sweat at practices and games, basically due to his efforts to exceed and contribute to the team.”
When that comment was brought up with Drahn, he laughed, “Unfortunately, that’s a true statement and I still sweat. In fact, my basketball teammates didn’t like guarding me, I can tell you that.”
Asked where he developed his work ethic for athletics, Drahn said a lot of that came through his father, Gene Drahn, who was quite the baseball player in his own right.
“Back in his day, it was more of a town team, all-star team that played other towns and all-star teams and my early days as a young child were going to his ballgames,” Drahn said. “First of all, it was hard-ball games and then later it involved fast-pitch softball games. So that’s where I fell in love with baseball.”
On a side note, Drahn said three generations of his family have played baseball on Corvallis High’s historic Taylor Field — his dad with the semi-pro club not long after the field had been built and later himself and his son as American Legion ballplayers.
In 1972, Drahn became the first-ever Philomath baseball player to be selected for the annual State-Metro all-star series. As a senior, he hit .427 in Emerald League games for the Warriors, and an even .400 in all games. Although he says pitching wasn’t his thing, Drahn had a 2-0 record and 0.87 ERA as a backup.
“The Metro team consisted of players from the Portland area and the State team consisted of players from the rest of the state, regardless of classifications,” Cox said about the June 1972 series at The Dalles. “It was a three-game series just like the ones today. Having Rob selected from our team was certainly an honor and a credit to his abilities.”
During his senior year, Drahn decided he would head to Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario. He had a couple of good friends playing there and they were high on the coach, Jerry Droscher.
“In the process of my senior year, he got the job down in Arizona at Scottsdale Community College,” Drahn said. “So seven or eight of us from Oregon that were committed to go to Treasure Valley went to Scottsdale Community College. So that’s how we ended up in Arizona — a bunch of kids down there in 115-degree heat.”
Drahn had a pretty good season down in Scottsdale — hitting No. 5 in the batting order and playing well on defense.
“I was there for a year and midway through my freshman year, I was doing good as far as hitting the ball and playing well, but got hurt,” Drahn said. “I had a devastating ankle injury that took me out pretty much for most of the rest of the season.”
During his time away from the game, he started to get homesick and longed for Oregon’s four seasons over Arizona’s desert heat.
“I made up my mind after I came back from injury, that I was going to go back to Oregon and play baseball,” Drahn said. “Prior to leaving for Arizona, (assistant coach) Jack Rainey recruited me for Oregon State.”
At the time, Gene Tanselli was on his way out as head coach and would be replaced by Jack Riley, who led the Beavers program when Drahn was playing in Arizona. After getting back to Oregon, Drahn made a stop in Eugene.
“I’ve always been a Beaver at heart as a kid but I stopped in Eugene because a bunch of my friends were going to school down there to play baseball — Dean Roberts, Don Reynolds, several of the guys I played American Legion ball with — and I talked to Coach (Mel) Krause down there at that time and asked him if he had any scholarship money.”
Drahn didn’t know if Oregon State would still be an option at that point.
“As it turned out, he said I could walk on and maybe in the winter term, if he could see his way to do it, he could get me some money,” Drahn continued. “But I needed money to go to school so I ended up going back to Oregon State and talking to Rainey and he was able to get me my partial scholarship like we had talked about in high school. So that’s how I ended up back at Oregon State.”
Drahn lettered at OSU from 1974-76 and was an All-Northern Division pick one season as a designated hitter.
“After my last game, it was against Oregon, Coach Krause came up to me and said, ‘Son, the biggest mistake I ever made in my life was not offering you a scholarship the time you asked for it.’ So I felt good about that,” Drahn said.
He earned his degree from OSU in 1976 and professional baseball wasn’t an option for Drahn — he said he had neither the speed nor power to make it in the bigs.
“I was a singles-doubles guy, hit for average, didn’t run real well,” he said. “As it turned out later on in my college career, that’s not a great combination to have if you’re thinking about playing pro baseball. I tried switching over to be a power hitter and I hit a lot of warning tracks but not a lot of home runs.”
