Gerding moves toward next challenge after short baseball season at Chemeketa

Gerding and his coaches wanted to keep a close eye on how many throws he was making.

“That’s something that I talked to my coach about, just keeping my throw count down a little bit because there at the beginning, I only had a few bullets a day before it (arm) was dead,” he said. “It was definitely a fine transition — the ball flies a little bit different over there ... that’s one thing that got me but once I got used to it, it wasn’t a big deal.”

In right field, he had 20 putouts on 20 chances. On the bases, Gerding had eight steals on eight attempts with seven of those coming over a five-game stretch in late February.

Gerding said the highlight of the shortened season came in the third game of the Treasure Valley series. The Storm trailed 3-0 but came back to win the game in extra innings.

“We ended up pulling the game out and that was the first time our team actually merged and came together and accomplished something big like that,” he said. “That’s just a cool moment to see in any season.”

Although athletes are disappointed to see the season end, Gerding feels like he’s in a good state of mind with whatever lies ahead. He learned a lot about how to approach such situations while battling back from the injury by taking it day-by-day.