Gerding moves toward next challenge after short baseball season at Chemeketa

Fifteen months after undergoing shoulder surgery, Austin Gerding had finally gotten back on the baseball field.
The former Philomath High standout had worked hard through those many months to rebuild his strength, work on a comfortable throwing motion and find his swing at the plate to prepare for his final season at Chemeketa Community College in Salem.
The Storm had rolled to a promising 9-3 start to the season and Gerding had been a major contributor at the plate and with his play in right field.
Then, the coronavirus pandemic started its sweep through the United States. Spring sports were shut down and then the season was canceled entirely.
“They gave us all this year back pretty much, so we get another year of eligibility,” Gerding said. “But all of my degree work is done at Chemeketa, so I’m not probably going to go back there. As far as what happens next, I don’t know.”
Gerding, 21, had a stellar career playing under coach Levi Webber at Philomath High. In 2017 as a senior, he earned Class 4A’s co-player of the year honor with a .506 batting average, .611 on-base percentage and .820 slugging percentage.
During his freshman season with Chemeketa in 2018, Gerding hit .298. But he suffered a torn labrum and later that year in November had surgery.
“Then it was pretty much rehab from November until about February or March,” Gerding said. “That’s when I was finally able to start moving back into normal things like weightlifting and starting to throw.”
The road back to top form didn’t come easy.
“The strength piece of it wasn’t even the hard part but it was just like when you pick up a baseball again, you have a new motion of what feels right and because of what you did before, it feels foreign all of a sudden,” Gerding said. “So you just have to re-learn ways to throw that works best for you. That was the challenging part — just the repetition and finding that zone that you need to be in.”
It wasn’t any easier at the plate.
“Hitting was actually the toughest part for me,” he said. “It was just a year of pretty much not able to weightlift or even swing or anything like that, so timing was the huge thing. Obviously, my swing had changed a little bit from new habits I picked up.”
During the summer of 2019, Gerding started to find his way back to full strength.
“I played a little long toss over the summer and I got to a point to about where I was before the surgery,” Gerding said. “That’s when I figured I was probably back feeling 100%. Moving into the season was a pretty smooth transition.”
Gerding, wearing his familiar No. 23, got in 48 plate appearances and was hitting .279 with two doubles, one home run and four RBIs. Gerding’s dinger came on March 7 at Treasure Valley on a solo shot in the seventh inning. The Storm was starting to show signs of coming together.
“As a team, we were all jelling pretty well early in the season, which is always exciting to see,” Gerding said. “And then yeah, it came to an abrupt end. Everything was meshing well up to that point and we had high hopes for making a high seed to go to the postseason and make a run there.”
Gerding did need to get used to a new position with a move from center field to right field.
“It’s my first time playing a corner field position but it’s actually a nice change,” Gerding said. “We had Blake Arritola in center field for us and he flies, he’s really quick, and I was definitely happy to have him there, too. It just worked well with what we had.”
Changing from one outfield position to another had its challenges, especially for a player like Gerding who had been in center for so many years.
“I knew it was going to be a little bit easier on my arm, honestly,” Gerding said when asked if he was disappointed with the position adjustment. “There’s just not as many balls that get hit to dead right field, you know, the center fielder usually gets a ton more and you have throws from the wall and stuff like that.”
Gerding and his coaches wanted to keep a close eye on how many throws he was making.
“That’s something that I talked to my coach about, just keeping my throw count down a little bit because there at the beginning, I only had a few bullets a day before it (arm) was dead,” he said. “It was definitely a fine transition — the ball flies a little bit different over there ... that’s one thing that got me but once I got used to it, it wasn’t a big deal.”
In right field, he had 20 putouts on 20 chances. On the bases, Gerding had eight steals on eight attempts with seven of those coming over a five-game stretch in late February.
Gerding said the highlight of the shortened season came in the third game of the Treasure Valley series. The Storm trailed 3-0 but came back to win the game in extra innings.
“We ended up pulling the game out and that was the first time our team actually merged and came together and accomplished something big like that,” he said. “That’s just a cool moment to see in any season.”
Although athletes are disappointed to see the season end, Gerding feels like he’s in a good state of mind with whatever lies ahead. He learned a lot about how to approach such situations while battling back from the injury by taking it day-by-day.
“I was training not for the spring ahead of me but for the one after that, and that was kind of a hard thing to get myself to stay locked in for,” Gerding said about his post-surgery workouts. “Just taking it day-by-day and having a plan and trusting the process and just moving through everything and knowing it’s all going to work out, that was definitely the huge part.”
Gerding talks with a positive flair about his future endeavors in the sport.
“Moving into right now, I feel like I’m back to where I was then,” he said. “Your workouts are on you ... it’s all kind of your choice where you want to go from here and what you want to make of it.”
Gerding would like to continue his career at a four-year school. But with the coronavirus precautions in place to limit the spread, recruiters can’t do much more than communicate from afar.
“I’m just playing the waiting game right now,” he said. “The recruiting process is kind of odd during this whole thing. No one can get out and see anyone play.”
Gerding said he’s talked to just a couple of schools but nothing too serious has materialized just yet. So he’s doing workouts at home now.
He will have an opportunity this summer with the Corvallis Knights.
“I signed a 10-day (contract) with the Knights earlier on, so I’ll be doing that for a little bit and we’ll see where that goes and then after that, I’m not sure,” Gerding said.
Wherever Gerding lands in college baseball, he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.
One thing is certain — No. 23 loves baseball.
“I want to play as long as the game lets me,” he said.
