Girls' 400 freestyle relay shatters PR, qualifies for state swimming; Morton also in with breaststroke

ALBANY — It’s been a challenging season for swimmer Maggie Ross.
During Philomath High’s regular season, she failed to break any of her personal records during one final run with the program as a senior. A series of nagging, minor injuries impacted her times and she failed to lower any of her personal-best times.
Until Saturday.
“Here on Day 2, I finally got a PR and that was exciting,” Ross said after the two-day 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 3 swim meet wrapped up Saturday at Albany Community Pool. “It was in a relay but I broke a minute.”
Swimming the anchor leg in the meet-ending 400-yard freestyle relay, Ross touched the wall with a split of 59.44 seconds. The relay also includes junior Melia Morton, senior Hannah Hernandez and junior Audrey Davis and along with Ross, they turned in a 4:09.90 — a noteworthy time considering that the relay’s PR heading into districts had been around 9 seconds slower.
“We went so fast — we PR’d yesterday (Friday) and so to PR again today and drop even more time was just perfect,” Morton said.
Philomath place fifth in the relay and missed fourth by just seventh-tenths of a second.
“We’re excited and hopefully that’ll get us high enough in the rankings to potentially make it to state,” Ross said.
As it turned out, Philomath’s 4:09.90 was good enough to advance the relay team to state.
The Oregon School Activities Association released state meet entries Sunday afternoon and the Warriors’ relay was one of 12 to make it in, qualifying with the ninth-best time.
Individually, Morton also qualified for state with her performance in the 100-yard breaststroke. Morton swam a 1:14.60, which placed her third in the district meet and qualified for state as the eighth-best time.
“I came into it yesterday feeling tired but overall I did pretty good, same as everyone else,” Morton said. “I’m very happy with those times. I swam a 2:28 for my 200 IM (individual medley) and a 1:14 (in breaststroke) and I PR’d in both of those, which I’m really happy about.”
Morton placed fourth in the 200 IM with the official time at 2:28.60. She missed qualifying for state by just 11 hundredths of a second. The girl that took third ahead of her at districts, Salem Academy’s Raquel Druery, was the 12th swimmer to get into state for the event.
As a team, Philomath High’s girls placed sixth out of 11 schools that were competing. Sweet Home took first place by 97 points over runner-up Marist Catholic with Stayton third, Blanchet Catholic fourth and Cascade fifth just ahead of the Warriors.
Ross placed fifth in the 50 freestyle with a 26.65 — three-tenths of a second behind the final state-qualifying time. In the 100 freestyle, Ross also had a fifth-place finish with her time of 1:00.65.
Davis placed fifth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:26.96.
The 200 medley relay of Morton, Davis, Ross and Hernandez placed sixth with a time of 2:07.39.
“It’s been fun last two days,” Ross said. “It’s senior year and so it’s kinda been emotional at different points but it’s been good — a lot of adrenalin-building, a lot of good team bonding.”
You have free articles remaining.
The 4A/3A/2A/1A Swimming State Championships is scheduled to run Friday and Saturday at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 3 Championship
Friday-Saturday at Albany
Team scoring: Sweet Home 297, Marist Catholic 200, Stayton 172, Blanchet Catholic 151, Cascade 139, Philomath 122, Salem Academy 93, Sisters 90, North Marion 17, Kennedy 6, Junction City 5.
Winners & PHS Results
200 medley relay: Finals—1, Sweet Home (Jamie Seward, Malia Hewitt, Megan Hager, Torree Hawken), 1:54.00; 6, Philomath (Melia Morton, Audrey Davis, Maggie Ross, Hannah Hernandez), 2:07.39. Prelims—6, Philomath (Melia Morton, Audrey Davis, Maggie Ross, Hannah Hernandez), 2:08.94; Philomath B (Ophelia Katsikis, Kaeleigh Houchin, Shaylee Charley, Allison Neelands), DQ.
200 freestyle: Finals—1, Lydia Bartlett, Sisters, 1:52.26. Prelims—15, Shaylee Charley, Philomath, 2:39.28; 21, Emma Holden, Philomath, 2:43.07; 22, Kaeleigh Houchin, Philomath, 2:44.47; 23, Grace Bennett, Philomath, 2:51.27.
200 individual medley: Finals—1, Malia Hewitt, Sweet Home, 2:14.50; 4, Melia Morton, Philomath, 2:28.60; 12, Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 3:01.06. Prelims—4, Melia Morton, Philomath, 2:33.06; 12, Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 3:01.75.
50 freestyle: Finals—1, Lauren Berry, Marist Catholic, 25.42; 5, Maggie Ross, Philomath, 26.65. Prelims—5, Maggie Ross, Philomath, 27.04; 18, Allison Neelands, Philomath, 31.20; 29, Kyla Berger, Philomath, 34.58; 33, Katherine Holden, Philomath, 35.28; 37, Lily Schell, Philomath, 36.64.
100 butterfly: Finals—1, Aubrie Ellison, Marist Catholic, 1:03.47; 9, Katherine Holden, Philomath, 1:25.84; 10, Grace Bennett, Philomath, 1:28.14. Prelims—10, Katherine Holden, Philomath, 1:26.35; 12, Grace Bennett, Philomath, 1:31.41; 14, Allison Neelands, Philomath, 1:50.16.
100 freestyle: Finals—1, Megan Hager, Sweet Home, 52.35; 5, Maggie Ross, Philomath, 1:00.65. Prelims—5, Maggie Ross, Philomath, 1:01.01; 15, Ophelia Katsikis, Philomath, 1:14.85; 20, Kyla Berger, Philomath, 1:18.62; 31, Ellie Leslie, Philomath, 1:28.41.
500 freestyle: Finals—1, Lydia Bartlett, Sisters, 5:06.11; 5, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 6:26.96. Prelims—5, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 6:26.17; 15, Shaylee Charley, Philomath, 7:18.31; 18, Emma Holden, Philomath, 7:25.11.
200 freestyle relay: Finals—1, Sweet Home (Megan Hager, Torree Hawken, Isabel Sayer, Chloe Tyler), 1:45.92; 8, Philomath (Ophelia Katsikis, Grace Bennett, Kaeleigh Houchin, Shaylee Charley), 2:08.01; 12, Philomath B (Lily Schell, Katherine Holden, Kyla Berger, Allison Neelands), 2:19.57. Prelims—9, Philomath (Ophelia Katsikis, Grace Bennett, Kaeleigh Houchin, Shaylee Charley), 2:10.39; 14, Philomath B (Lily Schell, Katherine Holden, Kyla Berger, Allison Neelands), 2:21.27.
100 backstroke: Finals—1, Chloe Tyler, Sweet Home, 59.42; 12, Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 1:18.04. Prelims—10, Hannah Hernandez, Philomath, 1:17.55; 16, Ophelia Katsikis, 1:20.81; 25, Ellie Leslie, Philomath, 1:38.88.
100 breaststroke: Finals—1, Malia Hewitt, Sweet Home, 1:08.80; 3, Melia Morton, Philomath, 1:14.60; 9, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 1:25.89. Prelims—3, Melia Morton, Philomath, 1:17.22; 10, Audrey Davis, Philomath, 1:26.98; 16, Kaeleigh Houchin, Philomath, 1:31.99; Lily Schell, Philomath, DQ.
400 freestyle relay: Finals—1, Marist Catholic (Sofia James, Lauren Barry, Lily Fitzharris, Aubrie Ellison), 3:49.83; 5, Philomath (Melia Morton, Hannah Hernandez, Audrey Davis, Maggie Ross), 4:09.90; 10, Philomath B (Emma Holden, Kyla Berger, Ellie Leslie, Katherine Holden), 5:27.02. Prelims—5, Philomath (Melia Morton, Hannah Hernandez, Audrey Davis, Maggie Ross), 4:18.76; 11, Philomath B (Emma Holden, Kyla Berger, Ellie Leslie, Katherine Holden), 5:33.73.