Girls' 400 freestyle relay shatters PR, qualifies for state swimming; Morton also in with breaststroke

As it turned out, Philomath’s 4:09.90 was good enough to advance the relay team to state.

The Oregon School Activities Association released state meet entries Sunday afternoon and the Warriors’ relay was one of 12 to make it in, qualifying with the ninth-best time.

Individually, Morton also qualified for state with her performance in the 100-yard breaststroke. Morton swam a 1:14.60, which placed her third in the district meet and qualified for state as the eighth-best time.

“I came into it yesterday feeling tired but overall I did pretty good, same as everyone else,” Morton said. “I’m very happy with those times. I swam a 2:28 for my 200 IM (individual medley) and a 1:14 (in breaststroke) and I PR’d in both of those, which I’m really happy about.”

Morton placed fourth in the 200 IM with the official time at 2:28.60. She missed qualifying for state by just 11 hundredths of a second. The girl that took third ahead of her at districts, Salem Academy’s Raquel Druery, was the 12th swimmer to get into state for the event.