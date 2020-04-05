Gold-medal track favorites Ross and Del Nero trying to stay positive

Beyond the hurdles, Del Nero believed he was going to be in contention for a leg on the 4-by-400 relay and he had also been training for the high jump. But if a shortened season was to happen, he’d likely focus on hurdles.

Like most other spring sports athletes, Ross and del Nero have tried to stay in competitive shape if the season does materialize.

“I used to go down to the track every day and run but since that is closed, now I just bike from my house down to the cross-country course and do this sprinter’s workout that our coaches provided for us and then I bike home,” Ross said. “I do ab routines or upper-body strengthening at home.”

Del Nero’s started his workouts over the winer months and has also been following along with training notes sent out by PHS coaches.

“I’ve been training since probably mid-January — training with coach Tyler (Thomas) on the team and he’s been giving me workouts to do all throughout this whole coronavirus thing as well,” Del Nero said.

In a typical season, track and field athletes improve upon times and marks as the season goes on with the goal of breaking personal records at districts and state. So if a shortened season was to occur, do athletes believe they could reach their full potential when it comes to performance?