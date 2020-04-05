Gold-medal track favorites Ross and Del Nero trying to stay positive

Heading into this spring’s track and field season, sprinter Maggie Ross and hurdler Trevin Del Nero were among the favorites in Class 4A to win individual state titles. Both Philomath High School students are seniors and neither will compete in college.
They’re both among several PHS athletes in spring sports that are clinging to the slight hope that they will be able to wear Warrior colors one more time. Instead, they’re at home like everyone else waiting out restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m hopeful that the season won’t get canceled so that I’ll have that chance to compete along with the rest of the team,” said Ross, who competes in the 100 and 200 individually and runs legs on the 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 relays. “But I think it’s a slim chance.”
Del Nero, whose primary events are the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, is trying to stay positive and hopes to get on the track again in some way.
“It’s all kind of a day-by-day thing,” Del Nero said. “I still have optimism toward having a season this year — whether that’s Junior Olympics or this summer, all-comers’ meets, I’m going to compete in some way or fashion over the next year.”
From a team perspective, Philomath High’s girls in particular entered this spring expected to be strong favorites for a team title — in fact, overwhelming favorites. Coach Joe Fulton went so far as to say “it is probably the best girls team in the history of Philomath track and field.”
“Personally, I’m pretty bummed about it considering it’s my senior track season,” Ross said Friday in a phone interview. “This is the year I was favored to win state — I wasn’t guaranteed — but I was really hoping to compete for that state title.”
At last year’s state championships, Ross placed second in the 100 and third in the 200 but was the top returning athlete with those finishing ahead of her graduating.
“Baylee Touey (of North Valley) was always ahead of me competing every year at state and she finally graduated,” Ross said with a chuckle. “I was mentally prepared to beat everybody else this year and so not even having that opportunity potentially to and show what I’ve been training for, yeah, that’s pretty heartbreaking.”
Among other girls, junior Melia Morton is the top returning athlete in the 400. Philomath’s 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 relays would also be the favorites to win at state. Several others rank near the top in various events and would have the realistic chances to win titles as well.
For the boys, Del Nero won the state title last season in the 110 hurdles. Although he’s disappointed that he may not get the chance to repeat, Del Nero offered an interesting approach to what everyone’s going through.
“It sucks right now knowing that I could’ve done well again this year and improve myself, my times,” he said. “That definitely brings me down a little bit but I also realize that I have the luxury of even worrying about that, rather than worrying about making the next rent payment or someone else in the world who’s doing terrible. I’m just trying to keep a better perspective on it.”
Beyond the hurdles, Del Nero believed he was going to be in contention for a leg on the 4-by-400 relay and he had also been training for the high jump. But if a shortened season was to happen, he’d likely focus on hurdles.
Like most other spring sports athletes, Ross and del Nero have tried to stay in competitive shape if the season does materialize.
“I used to go down to the track every day and run but since that is closed, now I just bike from my house down to the cross-country course and do this sprinter’s workout that our coaches provided for us and then I bike home,” Ross said. “I do ab routines or upper-body strengthening at home.”
Del Nero’s started his workouts over the winer months and has also been following along with training notes sent out by PHS coaches.
“I’ve been training since probably mid-January — training with coach Tyler (Thomas) on the team and he’s been giving me workouts to do all throughout this whole coronavirus thing as well,” Del Nero said.
In a typical season, track and field athletes improve upon times and marks as the season goes on with the goal of breaking personal records at districts and state. So if a shortened season was to occur, do athletes believe they could reach their full potential when it comes to performance?
“If I can maintain my strength over this break and make sure I’m staying in running condition, then I think that month could be used for technique for my starts and my handoffs for relays,” Ross said. “I think it is possible, it just takes a lot of self-discipline and a lot of work.”
Del Nero is confident that he could reach that peak level as well.
“It’s obviously not the same without the coach actually being there but I believe if you can just work hard and put your mind to whatever you need to do, I think I’ll be able to be at my best ability, if or when we have the competition for state,” he said.
For college this fall, Ross plans to attend Brigham Young University in Rexburg, Idaho, which does not have a track program.
“This track season was the end of my competing career,” Ross said. “It’s hard having it cut short.”
Del Nero is also headed to college with plans to attend Oregon State University, which has no intercollegiate men’s track program. As mentioned, he does hope to compete in some way this summer.
“Junior Olympics, I’ve always kind of had my eye on, but hopefully they even have that, or the all-comers’ meets,” he said. “It definitely was a dream of mine to compete in college for track but that didn’t work out.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!