High school athletic fields to remain silent this spring

“It’s been really strange the last three weeks or so ever since things got canceled and we’ve just been sitting around and waiting to see what happens,” Webber said. “It’s certainly disappointing. I feel for all of the kids for sure, and all of the seniors especially, that they’re going to miss out on their last year of high school sports and activities.”

King had similar comments about how bad he feels for those that will not have the opportunity to wear Warrior colors one final time.

“To be honest with you, I can set my emotions aside for me ... I’m more emotional for our seniors not getting a chance,” he said.

Philomath High baseball appeared to be in good shape despite roster numbers running just above 20 for the program.

“That’s a bit down from what we typically are but we felt really good about where we were at and where we were going with the kids we did have — especially at the varsity level,” Webber said. “As far as our league went, I felt we had as good of a chance as anybody to win the league, especially with the pitching depth that we would’ve had.”

The softball team had a roster with a lot of all-around talent.