High school athletic fields to remain silent this spring

Imagine what could’ve unfolded this past week.
On the baseball diamond, Philomath High’s strong bevy of pitchers overpower an exceptional Sweet Home squad to remain atop the Oregon West Conference standings. Brian McClelland tosses a three-hitter and Brody Hiner cranks a walk-off home run in the most exciting game of the week.
Meanwhile, the Warriors and Huskies battle in softball on a Thursday afternoon in a key showdown that could help determine the league championship. Senior Kylie Barnes throws the best seven innings of her high school career, Ashley Matthews clears the bases with a double down the right-field line and Lara Hunter makes a diving catch at first base to end the game.
Philomath’s girls tennis team dominates in a home victory over Stayton on the Warriors’ brand new courts. Selah Carlisle steals the show with an exceptional match at No. 1 singles. On the road, the boys defeat the Eagles behind strong showings from Colton Beckstead in singles and Luke Haslam as part of a doubles team that pulls off a sweep.
But the biggest moment of the week occurs on a beautiful, sunny Saturday at Clemens Field. Competing on a resurfaced track and upgraded field event venues, the Warriors win the Philomath Coed Classic — the first home meet in three years for the local program. The number of victories are too numerous to mention but let’s just say that Maggie Ross went down in school history, Hannah Bovbjerg and Melia Morton had a photo finish in the 400 and newcomers Hollyn Eves and Megan Harper even provided a few surprises. For the boys, Trevin Del Nero had a career-best time in the 110-meter high hurdles.
Just imagine. It’s all we can do because the coronavirus pandemic wiped out spring sports. The Oregon School Activities Association made it official this past Wednesday following Gov. Kate Brown’s announcement that school was canceled for the rest of the academic year.
Philomath High had an opportunity to excel in all sports across the board — including a girls track team that could’ve blown away the competition at the state meet.
“I was trying to fool myself and keep hope alive right until the governor said the kids won’t be returning to school at all this year,” PHS track and field coach Joe Fulton said. “Then I knew. It’s very sad.”
“I don’t know if it’s really sunk in yet or not or if it’s just because it’s been looming on the horizon,” baseball coach Levi Webber said. “Weird is probably the best way to describe it.”
And from softball coach Travis King, “Honestly, I was real hopeful. But it was one of those things where I saw the writing on the wall and was anticipating it was going to happen.”
So, when the Class of 2020 athletes think back to their high school careers years from now, they won’t share stories with their grandchildren about state titles and game-winning hits. It’ll be a tale of how an out-of-control virus disrupted our daily lives.
“It’s been really strange the last three weeks or so ever since things got canceled and we’ve just been sitting around and waiting to see what happens,” Webber said. “It’s certainly disappointing. I feel for all of the kids for sure, and all of the seniors especially, that they’re going to miss out on their last year of high school sports and activities.”
King had similar comments about how bad he feels for those that will not have the opportunity to wear Warrior colors one final time.
“To be honest with you, I can set my emotions aside for me ... I’m more emotional for our seniors not getting a chance,” he said.
Philomath High baseball appeared to be in good shape despite roster numbers running just above 20 for the program.
“That’s a bit down from what we typically are but we felt really good about where we were at and where we were going with the kids we did have — especially at the varsity level,” Webber said. “As far as our league went, I felt we had as good of a chance as anybody to win the league, especially with the pitching depth that we would’ve had.”
The softball team had a roster with a lot of all-around talent.
“I was definitely looking forward to it,” King said. “We had some seniors that had been waiting for their turn per se and a junior that’s been diligently waiting to play at that varsity level. I was really looking forward to seeing them all produce.”
Fulton had a unique situation in track and field with a girls’ squad that could’ve been the best in school history — and that’s a bold statement considering the Warriors’ exceptional past in the sport.
“The seniors — they’re missing out on so much,” Fulton said. “Those girls that were on the basketball team and the track team, and there are several of them. ... they would’ve had an opportunity to be state champs in two different sports in the same year — that’s rare.”
He later added, “There’s no way anybody was going to touch us this year.”
In tennis, this was supposed to be one of the most exciting seasons in that sport’s history with the opening of new courts — a project that had been on local tennis enthusiasts’ wish list for years.
“I think the boys had a very strong chance of winning the district again,” tennis coach Gary Quandt said. “I think we had a chance of getting two singles and two doubles into state. On the girls’ side, we would’ve probably had a singles and a doubles in, maybe another doubles team as well.”
With spring sports wiped out, coaches are now keeping their fingers crossed that summer programs will materialize.
“To be quite honest with you, I have no idea if that’s a viable option or not,” Webber said. “I think it’s going to depend on how long they mandate the shelter in place or social distancing orders — that’s what’s going to dictate what happens there.”
But if the curve doesn’t flatten soon — to borrow a popular coronavirus reference — it might be quite a while before local athletes can compete again. Fulton’s even starting to get worried about cross-country.
“If they’re not allowing people back into the school facilities come June or July, there’s no way you’re going to have a summer program,” Webber said about baseball. “It’ll be interesting to see how that shakes out over the next month or so.”
Philomath High’s D1 summer baseball team is scheduled to begin its season a week to 10 days into June.
“The hope is that we’re able to have some sort of summer program and do something,” Webber said. “I think we all want to go out and have some sort of baseball season this year if at all possible.”
The softball team in past years has competed in a series of summer softball games in Junction City.
“Typically, it’s right after the season ends in June,” King said. “We may be able to pull something together, maybe going two nights a week and seeing if we can get a few more games in. I’m sure most other coaches would definitely be open to that.”
Webber would like to organize some sort of send-off for the seniors if restrictions are lifted, people can gather and school fields can again be played upon.
“My hope is that we’ll be able to have some sort of get-together and have a way to recognize our seniors at some point,” Webber said. “It would be cool to get some sort of a sandlot game or shoot, even an intersquad game of just Philomath people down there, to play a game or for a day to at least do something with the seniors ... get out there one time.”
Quandt has a few ideas in mind for a special event as well.
“When we do a grand opening, we’re toying with the idea of doing an alumni match or something when the social distancing is called by Gov. Brown and when they’ll let us put up the nets and open it up for the public as well,” Quandt said.
All-comers’ meets may or may not happen this summer for track and field athletes. Again, it comes down to the timing of when restrictions are lifted.
“Things just keep getting canceled — big events throughout the summer ... so I kind of doubt it,” Fulton said. “I hope so, I hope we get to the point where we can put on some all-comer meets.”
Fulton said at this point, it’s difficult to even get outside for any exercise at all.
“It’s strange to me that part of the directive is for people to get in their exercise and get out and walk or whatever, and yet, you can’t go anywhere,” Fulton said. “All of the parks are closed, all of the beaches are closed.
“It’s hard for the kids because they want to go do some workouts but the places to go are so limited,” he added. “We’re used to having so many great places to run in this area.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!