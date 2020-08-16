Hikers on C2C Trail prove young and old can handle the 60-mile trek

While the trail is considered safe to hike even prior to its ceremonial opening, it is missing plenty of signage along the route and maps are not yet available. So Marquering, who has now completed the hike four times, served as the guide for the party. She said she wanted to travel from the coast back to Corvallis this time because she grew up in San Francisco and spent plenty of days walking back-and-forth from her home to the beach.

“And now, in Oregon, I can walk back-and-forth to the beach again,” Marquering said. “It just takes a lot longer now.”

Marquering said that as far as she knows, around a dozen groups have completed the hike this year.

Making the feat even more impressive for Thornberry was that the 60-mile trip was the first hiking or backpacking trip of any sort that he has ever gone on.

He played soccer prior to the start of the coronavirus pandemic and started going on walks frequently in order to get outside during quarantine. But his first foray into backpacking was one of the more difficult routes available in the state.