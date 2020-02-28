Issiah Blackburn, Kohn reach semifinals at state wrestling

Hernandez earned a consolation bracket victory over Hidden Valley’s Gabe Chavez with a pin in 2:08. Hernandez lost to second-seeded Wesley Vasquez of Woodburn in the first round and after his win, was eliminated in the consolation bracket by Siuslaw’s Mason Buss, the No. 6 seed.

Caleb Blackburn opened with a 7-5 decision over eighth-seeded Michael Graeber of Hidden Valley to reach the quarterfinals. But he then faced the No. 1 seed, La Grande’s Braden Carson, and lost on a pin. He dropped into the consolation bracket and lost to North Marion’s Ronaldo Hernandez.

Choi had to endure a tough loss in the first round on an 11-10 decision to eighth-seeded Isaac Pena of Mazama. But he bounced back to pin Tillamook’s Perry Reeder in 2:21. In his second consolation match, Choi was eliminated by Estacada’s Devin Gotchall.

Freshman David Griffith had a tough draw in the first round at 138 with a loss to No. 1-seeded Jesse Jones of McLoughlin, although he took the match well into the second period. Griffith lost to Estacada’s Caleb McDonald in his consolation match.

As a team, Philomath sits in 12th place with 33 points. Sweet Home leads with 149 and La Grande is second with 117.5.