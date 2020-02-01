Kramer burns the nets for 40 in Philomath's girls basketball win

Philomath High School sophomore Sage Kramer scored a career-high 40 points to lead the Warriors to a 65-34 victory at Woodburn Friday evening.

Kramer, who also finished with double digits for rebounds and also picked up a few assists, made 16 field goals from all over the court — four of them were 3-pointers. She also hit on two-thirds of her foul shots with a 4-for-6 performance.

Philomath knocked the wind out of Woodburn from the start with a 23-10 lead through one quarter. During those 8 minutes, Kramer scored 19 points. By halftime, the conference’s top player had 30 points.

Senior Emma Pankalla had a notable performance as well with 10-plus assists.

The Warriors led 44-19 at intermission — allowing only single digits for points in each of the last three quarters.

Sophomore Aria Kent and senior Taiya Kent each scored 11 for the Bulldogs (5-11 overall, 2-4 Oregon West).

Philomath’s perfect season remains intact at 17-0. The Warriors will begin their second trip through the league on Tuesday with a home game against Stayton.