Kramer burns the nets for 40 in Philomath's girls basketball win

Philomath High School sophomore Sage Kramer scored a career-high 40 points to lead the Warriors to a 65-34 victory at Woodburn Friday evening.
Kramer, who also finished with double digits for rebounds and also picked up a few assists, made 16 field goals from all over the court — four of them were 3-pointers. She also hit on two-thirds of her foul shots with a 4-for-6 performance.
Philomath knocked the wind out of Woodburn from the start with a 23-10 lead through one quarter. During those 8 minutes, Kramer scored 19 points. By halftime, the conference’s top player had 30 points.
Senior Emma Pankalla had a notable performance as well with 10-plus assists.
The Warriors led 44-19 at intermission — allowing only single digits for points in each of the last three quarters.
Sophomore Aria Kent and senior Taiya Kent each scored 11 for the Bulldogs (5-11 overall, 2-4 Oregon West).
Philomath’s perfect season remains intact at 17-0. The Warriors will begin their second trip through the league on Tuesday with a home game against Stayton.
Stayton and Cascade are considered to be Philomath’s top competition in the conference. Cascade beat the Eagles on the road Friday, 61-60, to move into sole possession of second place.
The Warriors defeated Stayton, 46-20, on Jan. 10 and Cascade, 54-29, on Jan. 17 — both on the road.
Philomath 65, Woodburn 34
Friday at Woodburn
PHILOMATH (17-0, 6-0) 23 21 10 11 — 65
WOODBURN (5-11, 2-4) 10 9 8 7 — 34
Philomath: Sage Kramer 16 4-6 40, Rivers Nuno 3 0-0 6, Mia Rust 3 0-0 6, Emma Pankalla 2 0-0 5, Kaili Saathoff 2 0-0 4, Braedyn McNeely 1 0-0 2, Phaedra Hinds-Cook 1 0-0 2, Lara Hunter 0 0-0 0, Kamden Combs 0 0-0 0, Kiya Smith 0 0-0 0, Abigail Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 4-6 65.
Woodburn: Aria Kent 3 3-6 11, Taiya Kent 3 4-5 11, Willow Nesham 2 0-1 5, Eliana Arechiga 1 0-1 3, N. Zapeda 1 0-0 2, Alexandra Sanarov Ramirez 1 0-0 2, Mya Salinas 0 0-0 0, Islie Flores 0 0-0 0, Leslie Barajas-Contreras 0 0-0 0, Lina Cabrera 0 0-0 0, Marlene Hernandez Vivar 0 0-0 0, Briana Cruz Bogarin 0 0-0 0, Tatyana Kalugin 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 7-13 34.
Junior Varsity
Philomath 41, Woodburn 13
Friday at Woodburn
PHILOMATH 15 7 8 11 — 41
WOODBURN 2 4 5 2 — 13
PHS scoring: Hailie Couture 15, Abigail Brown 14, Ingrid Hellesto 6, Kiya Smith 3, Alivia Pittman 2, K Bacho 1, Elizabeth Morales 0, Alyson Todd 0, Cassidy Lewis 0, Mia Cook 0.
Team notes: The PHS junior varsity girls go to 13-0 on the season. ... Freshmen Hailie Couture and Abigail Brown combined for 29 of the team’s 41 points. ... Couture hit seven field goals, one of those a 3-pointer. ... Brown made six baskets and was 2 for 4 at the foul line. ... The PHS defense allowed just two points each in the first and fourth quarters. ... The JV squad plays Tuesday at home against Stayton before hitting the road for Sweet Home on Friday.
Junior Varsity II
Philomath 28, Woodburn 20
Friday at Woodburn
PHILOMATH 8 10 2 8 — 28
WOODBURN 6 2 4 8 — 20
PHS scoring: Mia Cook 6, Ingrid Hellesto 6, Macy Freeman 4, Alyson Todd 4, Makayla Gilmore-Garcia 4, Alivia Pittman 2, Hannah Beck 2, Elizabeth Morales 0.
Team notes: The JVII squad remains unbeaten on the season with a 9-0 mark. ... Philomath created some cushion with a 10-2 in the second quarter for an 18-8 lead at halftime. ... During the second-quarter run, freshman Ingrid Hellesto scored all six of her points for the game. ... Freshman Macy Freeman hit two fourth-quarter baskets to help Philomath protect its lead. ... The JVII squad’s schedule shows no games next week with Stayton and Sweet Home not having teams. The next game is Feb. 11 at home against Cascade.