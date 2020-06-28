Logistics too challenging for PYAC to be able to offer baseball, softball this summer

“We all got the paperwork from the governor and you read it and it’s just a lot of gray,” Van Vlack said. “There’s not a lot of black and not a lot of white.”

The updated guidelines did not prohibit baseball and softball but the restrictions could be interpreted in many ways. Perhaps game observers would be willing to spread out but Van Vlack said some struggled with the idea of effectively maintaining social distancing on the field (for example, the batter, catcher and umpire are close together during plate appearances).

Van Vlack said that as the conversations unfolded, several communities had already pulled the plug on their summer programs. Only four communities in the district were willing to consider playing — Philomath, Newport, Dallas and Lebanon.

Surveys were sent to parents to gauge the level of interest in playing. About half of those surveys came back and out of those, 70% wanted to move forward with a modified season. Some teams wouldn’t have enough players on the roster and there appeared to be issues with securing enough coaches. In the end, the logistics would just not work out.